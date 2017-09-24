‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack And Phyllis Plot To Catch Billy Committing A Crime

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) plots to ensnare Billy (Jason Thompson). He sets up an elaborate revenge plot after he discovered that Billy gained unauthorized access to Jabot files on Phyllis’ laptop and stole top-secret Jabot information.

Y&R spoilers tease that the plot to catch Billy red-handed committing the crime of corporate espionage signals a dangerous escalation of the conflict between the Abbot brothers.

Jack Suspects Billy

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) set a trap for Billy. Billy could soon find himself in serious trouble after he used a Jabot password stolen from Dina (Marla Adams) to gain access to Jabot files.

He gained access to the files on Phyllis’ laptop while spending an evening at her house.

Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) fear that Phyllis could catch Billy using her laptop to steal Jabot information could soon come true. Ravi (Abhi Sinha) detected a data breach in Jabot systems. He also confirmed that Dina’s password was used to gain the unauthorized access to Jabot systems on Phyllis’ laptop.

Ashley suspects that Graham (Max Shippee) was responsible for the breach. Graham denies it and offers to have his laptop checked to prove his innocence.

However, Jack will soon put two and two together and conclude that Billy was responsible. He would guess that the only outsider who could have gained unauthorized access to Jabot files on Phyllis’ laptop is Billy. He would also guess that Billy obtained Dina’s password while visiting Dina at her suite.

Billy’s Action Jeopardizes His Relationship With Phyllis

Many people will be upset about Billy. Phyllis will be stunned by the betrayal of trust. The realization that Billy betrayed her for Victoria’s sake will hurt Phyllis deeply. Phyllis could conclude that through his action, Billy has shown where his loyalty lies. Phyllis could thus be forced to reconsider her relationship with Billy.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet Feels Pain, Is She Facing Miscarriage? Jack Wants A Chat With Vicky https://t.co/HyO3BEQypZ pic.twitter.com/EfS7MteikJ — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) September 21, 2017

Billy Could Face Criminal Charges

However, a more grave issue that Billy faces is that he exposed himself and Victoria to possible criminal charges. Corporate espionage is a federal crime.

Phyllis’ anger at being betrayed by Billy could have serious consequences for Billy. Her sense of betrayal could cause her to seek revenge. Jack could exploit Phyllis’ disappointment and anger. He could make her help him set a trap to catch Billy committing a crime.

Dina would also be furious to learn that Billy took advantage of her and stole her Jabot password.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sassy Mask Sabotage – Phyllis Wrecks New B&S Product, Jack Thrilled https://t.co/3dkxLiHupJ via Belynda… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) September 14, 2017

Jack will, therefore, likely have the support of the key players he needs to successfully pull off his payback scheme. Due to the potential legal consequences, Jack’s plot could have devastating consequences for Brash & Sassy, which is still reeling under the blows inflicted by recent sexual harassment litigation.

It remains to be seen whether Jack will allow his brother to face the full legal consequences of his actions if he catches him with pants down. There are reasons why Jack might want to hand Billy over to the law. He is still feeling humiliated by the fact that Billy stole his wife, Phyllis, from him. Jack could also see Jabot’s competition with Brash & Sassy as a winner-take-all contest.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]