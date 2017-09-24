Nebraska Semi-Truck Driver Shot And Killed At Intersection In A Road Rage Incident, No Arrest Made

A road rage shooting incident leaves a 32-year-old semi-truck driver, James Womack, dead. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the married father of three had just started his shift Monday afternoon after celebrating his daughter’s eighth birthday when the incident occurred.

A witness, Craig Kellerman, stated that he was driving near the intersection of 60th and L Streets when he saw the driver of a semi-truck walk up to a pickup truck, believed to be tan, beige or a pewter color, and began banging on the window while yelling, “What’s your problem” during rush hour.

Womack reportedly exchanged a few words with the driver before turning around and walking back to his semi-truck. Before he was able to climb into the truck, Kellerman claims that Womack was shot three times in the back, prompting him to collapse and roll over.

A nurse at the scene was able to resuscitate Womack until paramedics arrived. He was later rushed to Bergan Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Womack was a semi-truck driver for Hill Brothers Transportation and had moved to Omaha from the projects in the Bronx, New York, for a better life for his family after serving in the military, where he specialized in transportation.

Her husband was fatally shot on the day of their daughter's birthday and James Womack's wife is left wondering whyhttps://t.co/71oiEo8dOL pic.twitter.com/7w5thFtnKg — WOWT 6 News (@WOWT6News) September 19, 2017

Womack’s former co-worker, Dave Wesson, described him as a hard worker. He went on to say that “he was a friendly person and a good man—He was a patriot. He loved this country.”

Another witness, who opted to remain anonymous, said, “It’s very obvious that the shooter just does not seem to have any regard for human life and it’s sad that we have to live in a world like that.”

Relatives set up a Go Fund Me account in an effort to help pay for the semi-truck driver’s “funeral cost and expenses for his wife and children.”

Officers with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say that the road rage shooting suspect is still at large, and he fled in a 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet Silverado. There may be damage to the front of the rear, driver’s side.

The intersection of 60th and L Streets was shut down until 10 p.m. while an investigation ensued.

Lt. Kyle Steffen said, “We don’t have information as to how the suspect or victim may have known each other or if it was road rage. It’s too early to say one way or the other as to what led up to the shooting.”

If anyone has information regarding the fatal road rage shooting near 60th and L Streets, police ask that you call the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers. A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

An investigation continues.

[Featured Image by Vitpho/iStock]