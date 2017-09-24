’90 Day Fiance’ Is Back With Season 5, Check Out The New Couples!

The wait is over – 90 Day Fiance is back with a new season! The hit TLC reality series that has spawned several spinoffs is bringing back its original storyline for Season 5, along with new cast members. Five cross-cultural couples will be followed as they take a chance on love in America using the special K-1 visa.

Will the 90 Day Fiance Season 5 couples match the drama and hysterics of previous cast members such as Danielle and Anfisa? Read on to meet them!

Elizabeth & Andrei

Elizabeth, 27, is from Tampa, Florida. Her 31-year-old fiance is from Moldova. Elizabeth chanced upon Andrei on a social app while she was looking for a tour guide for her European trip. After chatting online, they finally met and fell in love. Now, Elizabeth is bringing Andrei to the United States, but her family has issues regarding Andrei’s conservative views.

“Where he’s from, he expects a woman to be submissive,” Elizabeth says in the sneak peek.

Evelyn & David

Evelyn is an 18-year-old aspiring singer from Claremont, New Hampshire. David, 27, is from Spain. They met through social media. After exchanging messages for some time, the two decided to meet in person. The pair clicked right away, and Evelyn loves David’s sweet disposition and strong faith. Now that they’re both in America, David wants to live in a bigger city but Evelyn doesn’t want to be away from her family.

The rumors are true! The original #90DayFiance returns Oct 8th, 9/8c. Meet the new (and familiar favorite) couples. https://t.co/V8ECWcWhpX pic.twitter.com/AjtFV0MJvt — TLC Network (@TLC) September 22, 2017

Josh & Aika

Josh, 43, met 36-year-old Aika through a dating app. Josh, who’s from Mesa, Arizona, was quickly drawn to the Filipina’s exotic and sensual appeal. After months of online romance, Josh flew to the Philippines and proposed to Aika. She said yes, and Josh brought his fiance with him to the states.

“Everything in America is big,” Aika says in the clip, obviously enjoying her time in the country.

However, Josh’s friends are doubtful about their relationship. They think that Josh’s Filipina fiance is only after a green card. Are they right?

Molly & Luis

Molly, 41, went on a girls’ trip to the Dominican Republic and met Luis, 26, a bartender. Within two months, Luis proposed to Molly and now they’re getting married in America. However, Luis has to do his best to convince Molly’s family–her father and two daughters–that his motives for getting married are pure and true.

Nicole & Azan

90 Day Fiance fans know Nicole and Azan from last year’s Season 4. Nicole, 23, is from Florida while Azan, 24, is from Morocco. After meeting in person for the first time last season, Nicole is now determined to bring her boyfriend to America.

She’s going back to Morocco to fix things, and she’s planned a little surprise for Azan. Nicole is bringing her 2-year-old daughter so they can bond with Azan as a family. However, the sneak peek reveals that Nicole’s Moroccan trip will end with tears instead of a happy ever after.

Four new pairs plus a returning couple will be bringing all new craziness and entertaining drama to your TV screens! 90 Day Fiance Season 5 premieres on Oct. 8, 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Cytis77/Shutterstock]