‘Big Brother 19’ Houseguest Christmas Reveals Details About Breaking Foot, Puts Post-Surgery X-Ray On Web

Less than two weeks into the Big Brother 19 game, houseguest Christmas Abbott was dealt a devastating blow when her foot was unexpectedly broken. Following the BB19 finale, she revealed more details about the morning she broke her foot, and on Saturday, Christmas posted an after-surgery X-ray on social media of the damaged extremity showing the repairs doctors have made to it.

Not only did Christmas, a professional athlete, break a total of 10 bones in her foot, but she also tore ligaments and dislocated four toes, according to the Charlotte Observer. The injury took place on the 12th day in the Big Brother 19 house, as she and fellow cast member Jason Dent were roughhousing in the backyard.

Christmas revealed to The Charlotte Observer that every morning in the house, Big Brother production staff serenaded houseguests with three songs and that morning they played “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big and Rich. She said she and Jason were “just goofing off… when he ran outside and slipped and fell…” on her. Although in great pain, she revealed she did not want to be taken to the hospital because she thought if she left the game she wouldn’t be allowed to return.

After finally obtaining verbal confirmation from Big Brother staff that she would be allowed to return to the game after being checked out at an emergency room, Christmas agreed to medical treatment.

Christmas also told the Charlotte Observer that she was hospitalized for two nights for her surgery and was kept “isolated” so she wouldn’t be influenced by the outside world or hear anything about what was going on in the Big Brother 19 house. She said the following of her time outside the BB19 house.

“I didn’t see or hear or do anything. Nothing on the outside world affected me. Big Brother was very, very cautious of that…”

Despite her years of engaging in grueling workouts and tough competitions, Christmas admitted when her foot broke, it was the “most painful” thing that she’s “ever experienced” in her entire life “hands down.” She said the “excruciating” pain left her sobbing and screaming, according to the Charlotte Observer.

In the Instagram post featuring her injured foot, Christmas noted she had just received her walking shoe and hopes to be running and jumping in just a few months. She also thanked all of her fans for the “love and support” she was given during her “healing process.”

Although this season of Big Brother 19 is over, in just a few short months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS, hitting airways this winter.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]