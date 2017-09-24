Kris Jenner Reacts To Kylie’s Pregnancy News, Family Thinks She’s ‘Very Naive’ To Be A Mom, Sources Say

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news definitely came as a surprise to everyone, including her momager, Kris. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently broke her silence after her youngest daughter caused a social media storm earlier this week.

On Saturday, Kris and supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner were spotted in Milan, Italy, for the semi-annual Milan Fashion Week. The mother and daughter duo looked stylish as ever with their fashionable ensembles during the event.

The 61-year-old socialite proudly showed her support for Kendall as she walked the Bottega Veneta show. And while sitting in the front row, Kris was bombarded with the most asked question lately: Is Kylie Jenner really pregnant?

Speaking with The Cut, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch addressed the speculations for the first time since the news broke on Friday. In the interview, Kris revealed that Kylie has not confirmed anything with her.

Kris admitted that she had no knowledge of the pregnancy claims until she saw the news. The famous momager reiterated that at this point, everything is just a mere assumption.

“I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.”

Although Kris Jenner has yet to confirm if Kylie’s pregnancy is true or not, the mother of six stated that such rumor is something that is expected to happen.

“Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”

Meanwhile, there were claims that some members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have expressed concern about Kylie’s alleged pregnancy. According to People, the 20-year-old fashion and cosmetics mogul is “so happy” to be pregnant, adding that she has always wanted to be a mother.

However, the family is reportedly worried about Kylie, especially since having a child of her own will definitely be quite challenging.

A source alleged that the Kardashian-Jenner clan thinks that Kylie is “naive” and “too young” to have a baby.

“Kylie is very naive. Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”

The source explained to the outlet that the family’s doubt started when Kylie was still dating her ex-boyfriend Tyga. Apparently, the curvaceous beauty has always expressed her desire to have a baby when things were good between them but changes her mind when things get bad.

The same source added that Kylie claimed she was ready for motherhood, especially since she has spent lots of time with her nieces and nephews as well as Tyga’s son King Cairo.

So far, Kylie Jenner has yet to officially comment on her pregnancy news. The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters have yet to react as well.

