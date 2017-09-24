Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed Say They Were ‘Poking Fun’ After Birth Control Remark Backlash

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have turned on their damage control mode after facing some serious backlash over their recent comments. The Vampire Diaries actor and his wife were center of some serious backlash regarding birth control remarks made by Somerhalder.

The celebrity couple’s interview with Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast stirred some grim controversy. The Vampire Diaries actor had revealed in the interview that he and Reed decided to start a family and while vacationing in Barcelona, the actor threw away her birth control pills without her knowledge or consent.

The interview soon started doing the rounds and the couple received huge criticism over the matter of women’s rights and birth control family planning. Initially, the Twilight actress took to Twitter and posted her distress regarding her disapproval over a Cosmopolitan article pointing out towards the matter. She called out to the writer for his irresponsible journalism, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Reed wrote in a long post that she did not feel forced or unconsented while planning to start a family with Ian. She asked the writer to use truthful stories and not gossip. She also warned to not hover the happiest moment of her life by disrespecting their baby.

However, not many were convinced that the comments by the couple during the interview were misquoted and Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed had to finally issue a joint apology regarding the controversy.

Somerhalder and Reed apologized for their comments and accepted that the issue of birth control and women’s right is a serious one and important to them. The Hollywood couple has stated that it was supposed to be a lighthearted interview in which they are poking fun at each other. Reed and Somerhalder did not expect it to become a controversy.

In the statement released, Reed made it clear that welcoming their baby Bodhi Soleil Reed was a joint decision by the couple. She also said that they both are happy together and chose to start a family together. Lastly, the statement by the couple has urged that they do not qualify to be the face of such serious topic but has added that the matter does require mainstream attention and it should be discussed.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]