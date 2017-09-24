Galaxy S9: Latest Leaks Suggest Samsung’s 2018 Flagship Will Debut 1000fps Slow-Mo Videos

Samsung’s next champion would likely overtake the iPhone X in both power and design, if the most recent leaks about the device are to be believed. With the South Korean tech giant hard at work at developing its first 2018 flagship smartphone, more and more details have begun to emerge about the capabilities of Samsung’s next big device.

The most recent leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S9 come from South Korean publication ET News, which recently published a piece on the camera capabilities of the tech giant’s upcoming flagship smartphone. According to the report, Samsung is preparing to mass produce a powerful camera that is capable of capturing 1000 images per second, which is almost comparable to the capabilities of professional broadcasting equipment used by studios today.

That translates to a super slow-motion feature that is beyond the current industry standard. The iPhone X, for example, already features one of the best cameras in today’s smartphone industry, but its slow-mo capabilities are limited to 1080p videos at 240fps. Compared to the rumored 1000fps capabilities of the Galaxy S9, the iPhone X’s slow-mo feature would most likely feel outdated by comparison.

The magic of the Galaxy S9’s slow-mo capabilities would reportedly come from a three-layer stacked imaging unit, which would be created by configuring a system semiconductor to operate under the device’s image sensor. A DRAM chip that could temporarily store data would also be part of the S9’s camera setup. The mass production of the revolutionary chip would begin this coming November, according to a Forbes report.

What do you want in Galaxy S9? My List: 4K Display (For VR) Dual-camera (Telephoto 3x) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner 4500 mAh Battery A post shared by Benjamin Geskin (@venyageskin1) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Interestingly, the Galaxy S9’s super-slow-motion sensor would be competing against rival Sony’s own slow-mo imaging unit on the Xperia XZ Premium. Sony’s 960fps sensor also outpaces the iPhone X’s camera, but it falls below the capabilities of Samsung’s rumored 1000fps imaging unit for the Galaxy S9.

If these recent rumors prove accurate, it would seem like the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be a powerful contender in the ongoing smartphone race. With rumored specs including the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera configuration and an even more stunning design, the Samsung Galaxy S9 would most likely become the smartphone to beat in the first half of 2018.

Combined with Samsung’s rumored dual-sensors and iconic dual-pixel technology, the Galaxy S9 would most likely be a camera powerhouse. If any, it seems like Samsung is preparing to raise the bar of the smartphone industry’s best devices yet again.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]