‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Rick Grimes Gives Negan And The Saviors An Ultimatum

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will play some role reversal. Instead of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) calling the shots, Rick will be the one issuing an ultimatum. How will the leader of the Saviors handle this and will there be any consequences for the heroes?

In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, one of the features was The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers from the article reveal that things are going to be a lot different when the show returns. For one thing, Rick isn’t going to be taking orders from Negan anymore. In fact, things are going to be set up so that Negan will be issued an ultimatum. However, will the villain agree or does he have sinister plans of his own?

It seems that after the Sanctuary gets bombed, Rick might be in a position to issue a few demands. This is the complete opposite of what happened last season. Back then, Alexandria was powerless and Rick felt defeated. But he won’t be like that anymore. He has experienced enough under Negan’s rule and will finally fight back.

Not only is Negan given an ultimatum, but there is also a countdown filled with profanity. It was revealed in the publication that the cursed time limit was not in the script. In fact, someone on set mentioned that Lincoln was saying “f**k” every single take. The actor tried to deny it, but co-executive producer Denise Huth confirmed with laughter that he certainly did.

“Hey, you can’t blame me. I’ve been waiting a year for this.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of gunfire and explosions. This was confirmed to EW, who added that the sound was deafening. The other change is that the characters will no longer be divided. Expect a few fan-favorites continuing to dominate the screen together. One example is Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus,) who will still have a bromance going on when the series returns.

Also, look forward to some odd pairings, such as Ezekiel (Khary Payton) spending time with both Rick and Maggie (Lauren Cohan.) That is just one example of the unusual pairings that have been teased.

