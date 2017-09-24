5 Tips And Tricks To Becoming A Galactic Hero On Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin At Magic Kingdom

There are a lot of different attractions and rides at Walt Disney World, but not all of them allow you to zap some aliens and become a Galactic Hero. In 1998, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin opened in Magic Kingdom, and it allows guests the opportunity to use their accuracy skills to be the high scorer in their car. If you’re going to “win” the day, though, you’re going to want to know these tips and tricks for getting as high a score as possible.

Two people will sit in each spaceship (car) and move through the attraction with their own zappers ready to aim at the different targets. There are so many of them spread throughout the attraction that you think it would be easy to rack up a lot of points, right?

Well, that may be true, but getting the highest total of 999,999 and becoming a Galactic Hero is no easy feat. That’s why you need to remember these tips and tricks when taking a journey through space your next time on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin.

Go for the high-point targets

There are not a lot of them, but there are a few targets that can nab you 25,000 points, 50,000 points, and even 100,000 points. The best thing about these targets is that you’re not limited to one bullseye, so hit them as many times as you can.

It may be the most popular target in the entire ride because people love to make the volcano erupt by hitting the top target and earning 50,000 points, but it isn’t the best option. Sure, that is a high amount, but it isn’t the best you can do. Here are the targets you really want to shoot for.

100,000 – The interior target on the left hand of the red robot in the first room

100,000 – Going from the first to the second room, turn your spaceship around and aim for the target under the claw (above you) with the green aliens

100,000 – In the third room, aim for the target immediately below Zurg

Some will say that the target on Zurg’s ship in the hyperspace room is worth 100,000 points, but it hardly ever brings about that much.

Control your ship and check your equipment

After getting into your spaceship, try to be the one to take control of the joystick so you can move it as you wish. This will help you aim for the targets you know are worth more points than others.

Also, test your blaster upon getting into your ship. If it doesn’t work, you’re kind of out of luck for the round because it is too late to do anything about it. Take some practice shots and see if your aim is off so you know how to adjust for targets.

Hold down the button

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when trying to get a high score on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is that they keep hitting the button. All you have to do is hold it down as it will continue to fire the entire time without wasting a moment by taking your finger off the trigger.

My score on Buzz lightyear space ranger spin???????? pic.twitter.com/KUlTvYy5lS — Dog w/ Wifi (@Dog_with_Hips) August 11, 2017

Please note that these are the usual point totals for the targets listed, but they have been known to change occasionally. There have been times one target usually worth 100,000 was hit on a bullseye and gave only 25,000 points.

As you can see by the board listed on Mickey Views, there are numerous levels and ranks on the attraction, but only one Galactic Hero.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is a great attraction all around, and the interaction makes it that much better. Magic Kingdom’s longtime attraction will allow you to compete with friends and try to reach the upper level of becoming a Galactic Hero, but it is going to take a good bit of work to get there. If you pay close attention and use these tips, you can find yourself as one of the best in the galaxy in no time.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]