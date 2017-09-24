‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Has A Shocking Declaration, Brooke Leaves Bill

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge will be surprised with Eric’s declaration while Brooke walks away from her marriage with Bill. Eric’s anger from Ridge’s betrayal will finally subside. Meanwhile, Brooke has decided it is time to leave Bill, at least for now, after all the evil things that he did.

When Eric (John McCook) found out that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) had an affair, he felt betrayed. He disowned Ridge as his son. Now, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric will take back his word this Monday and say that Ridge is his son no matter what happens, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Eric’s declaration will be a pleasant surprise for Ridge, and he would thank his father for his kind words.

Meanwhile, things are not going well between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont). Bill wants to fix their relationship and start a new beginning, but Brooke is not sticking around. She is breaking up with Bill and would not listen to her husband’s plea to forgive him. Bill could not believe that Brooke is ready to give up everything they have built together. However, Brooke’s decision seems final for now as she tells Bill his actions have consequences. The arson is just too much for her to bear, and although it is not easy for her to leave her husband, she believes it is the right thing to do. Hitting the bottom, Bill will be triggered to seek revenge. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Soaps.com tease that he will determine someone needs to pay.

Brooke’s split from Bill opens an opportunity for Ridge to score with his ex. Ridge will be a shoulder to cry on for Brooke, and he will work on making her cheer up. Other family members will also be checking on Brooke as they learn about her breakup with Bill. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she will open up with Katie (Heather Tom) about her decision to walk out on Bill. Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley) will also be there. Rick would be in favor of his mother’s move while Maya will just offer some love and comfort.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]