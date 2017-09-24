‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Is Back! How Will He And McGee Continue After Paraguay Fallout?

There have been worries from avid viewers of NCIS Season 15 about Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee’s ( Sean Murray) fate after being held captive in Paraguay at the end of Season 14. Promo trailers have already teased about the two agents’ condition as prisoners and things are not looking great for McGee and Gibbs. However, it looks like these two will be back soon as evidenced by recent teaser photos and episode synopsis.

It has been previously revealed that Gibbs and McGee have been prisoners of rebels for two months. The Washington team carries on without them in the premiere episode, titled “House Divided.” The rest of the team has been tirelessly doing their job just to bring back the two home safely. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Vance (Rocky Carroll) were also called to appear before a congressional hearing to discuss the fallout.

Now, it looks like fans won’t wait long to see their favorite agents Gibbs and McGee as they will be back on the field soon. As per spoilers from Spoiler TV,NCIS Season 15 Episode 2 is titled “Twofer” and the team will investigate the case of a missing Navy Lieutenant, whose body disappeared over a year ago and has been found on the cemetery grounds. In this episode, Gibbs and McGee have to deal with the aftermath of their captivity by meeting with Doctor Grace Confalone (guest star Laura San Giacomo). The two will have to go through psych evaluation before they can get the go signal to get back to work.

While the team is called to look into the case, it is assumed that Gibbs and McGee and their grueling experience as prisoners could be the center of the episode.

Meanwhile, in Episode 3, Gibbs and McGee continue to look awesome as they solve another case. Titled “Exit Strategy,” Torres realized that his partner has mysteriously vanished while they were having a stakeout. The team will then uncover a decade-old case of murder.

As seen in photos from both episodes, Gibbs and McGee are doing fine. They are spotted in the cemetery grounds as the investigation is going on in Episode 2 as well as looking at a laptop while working on the case in Episode 3.

NCIS – Episode 15.03 – Exit Strategy – Press Release https://t.co/07GfNoBx6B pic.twitter.com/qWXSM5XIDE — SpoilerTV NCIS (@SpoilerTV_NCIS) September 18, 2017

Although it’s great for fans to know that these two will be back rather quickly, one should expect that there will be slight changes to Gibbs’ character on NCIS Season 15. Showrunner Frank Cardea has previously revealed in an interview with Parade that what happened to Gibbs in Paraguay will “change him a little bit.”

“He’ll still be the Gibbs we love, but he’s going to be slightly different.”

Watch for NCIS Season 15’s premiere on Sept. 26, 8 p.m. on CBS. Are you excited to see Gibbs and McGee back in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]