‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Marries David Eason After Reportedly Calling Off The Wedding

Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom 2’s controversial star, is officially off the market.

E! Online reports that the reality TV star married David Eason in a small ceremony in front of family and friends in North Carolina. This news comes after reports that Evans had called off the wedding because of a fight with her fiance right before the rehearsal dinner.

According to E!, the bride wore a lacey white gown with a sweetheart neckline. She wore her hair half up and accessorized it with a veil. She also wore dangly earrings and a necklace. Eason, the groom, wore a white tuxedo jacket with a dark-blue shirt and black tie. Their theme was rustic, so the wedding cake was designed to look like wood with their initials “D+J” carved into it.

But, as Inquisitr previously reported, as of yesterday it looked like the wedding wasn’t even going to happen. An article in Radar Online claimed that Eason and Evans had fought the day before. Jenelle reportedly took off her engagement ring and slammed it on a table before yelling at David. Apparently, she was upset that her husband-to-be had taken the time to work on their house all day instead of being with her as she prepared for the wedding. Given the heated exchange, many of the guests felt that the wedding was off, Radar reports.

But all’s well that ends well. Whether the story about the couple almost cancelling the wedding is true or not, Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married today. The two share a 9-month-old daughter named Ensley and have been dating since September, 2015. Jenelle has two other children, a son named Jace, who is 8-years-old, and another son named Kaiser, who is 3. Hollywood Life reports that Jace was the one who walked Jenelle down the aisle since the relationship with her dad is strained. Evans also doesn’t have a great relationship with her mother either, Hollywood Life notes.

Jenelle and David announced their engagement on Instagram in February, a moment that was also documented on an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Do you think that the Jenelle Evans-David Eason marriage will last? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

