‘BB19’s Jessica And Cody Make Out Right Next To Vanessa Grimaldi Of ‘Bachelor’ Fame In Instagram Photo

Big Brother 19 houseguests Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson seem to be making up for lost time and are sharing affection every chance they get, no matter the place or time, according to recent Instagram photos. In the latest image posted by Jessica to her page, the passionate couple is making out next to a seemingly bored Vanessa Grimaldi, who is best known for winning Nick Viall’s heart on the most recent incarnation of The Bachelor.

The BB19 showmance, also known as “Jody,” blossomed in the Big Brother house and grew quite strong in a very short time. Nevertheless, Jessica and Cody were separated for weeks following her eviction from the game. Cody was the first member of the BB19 jury, so upon his eviction, he was sent to live in a mansion, still separated from Jessica.

They finally reunited on Wednesday night during the Big Brother 19 live finale and appear to be inseparable since then.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jessica posted a photo Thursday night to her Instagram page, which featured her and Cody, as well as Big Brother 19 showmance couple Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, sitting in a booth at some sort of restaurant or bar. In the image, Jessica is sitting on Cody’s lap, passionately holding his face as the two embrace and kiss, while to the right of Cody are Mark and Elena, also known as the showmance “Marlena,” who have their eyes closed and are also engaged in a kiss.

Marlena & Jody reunited ❤️ A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

The most recent image involving Vanessa was posted to Jessica’s Instagram page Saturday afternoon and, according to the post, was taken at the Hyde Sunset, an upscale restaurant and bar. In the photo, Jessica is firmly planted on Cody’s lap, as the two kiss. To the right of Cody sits Vanessa, who is holding a party noisemaker in her mouth, as she looks away and looks completely bored.

Happy 30th Birthday @vanessagrimaldi30 ❤️ You're never a third wheel to us! Lol A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Vanessa was celebrating her 30th birthday and captioned the photo on her Instagram page with, “New reality show concept #3rdwheelin…”

Jessica responded to Vanessa’s message, captioning the same photo on her Instagram page with, “Happy 30th Birthday @vanessagrimaldi30 You’re never a third wheel to us! Lol.”

Vanessa is a single woman again after her split from The Bachelor‘s Nick, and is now going out and experiencing life once again, according to 9 News. The report notes that Vanessa’s Instagram note was simply a joke and she was having a great time celebrating her birthday with everyone.

Although this season of Big Brother 19 is over, the wait won’t be long for more of Big Brother, as in just a few months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS.

