Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Issue An Apology Over Controversy Stemming From Their Pregnancy Story

After taking part in a podcast on pregnancy, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed found themselves at the center of controversy, after telling the story of how they decided to start their family. In the interview, Reed and Somerhalder laughingly told the story of how Somerhalder threw out his wife’s birth control while they were on vacation. This story led to plenty of backlash against the actor as he was accused of being “disgusting.”

Following the initial backlash that began after a journalist called out Ian Somerhalder for essentially taking away Nikki Reed’s birth control without her consent, the actress actually responded to the criticisms against her husband. As the Inquisitr reported, Reed made it clear that there was no lack of consent involved and she was upset by what she felt was their story being taken out of context.

Now it would seem that both Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have decided to issue an apology for the controversy, which stemmed from their interview, and the story they told about deciding to have a child together. According to People Magazine, the couple have issued a joint apology that was shared by Reed on Twitter, in which they apologize for all of the backlash that has followed what they considered to be a “goofy moment.”

In the statement, Nikki Reed said that they are both “deeply sorry” to anyone who has been “affected by reproductive coercion.” The couple acknowledged that this is an extremely serious issue and that as strong advocates for women’s rights, it is also extremely important to them. The statement indicated that women’s rights in general are very important and something that they are extremely vocal about. As with anything involving a woman’s rights, this is a cause that is “close to our hearts.”

The couple explained that they never thought that what they considered to be a “lighthearted interview” where they poked fun at each other over their joint decision to get pregnant would become “something representing a very serious matter.” Instead, they felt that they were simply sharing what they thought was a “goofy moment,” where they were anticipating the journey from being a family of two to a family of three.

While Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are apologizing for all of the backlash and controversy that stemmed from their interview, they do feel that if this in some way sheds a light on a very important topic that needs attention from the mainstream media, then they are actually grateful for those rather unexpected and unintended consequences. However, they still feel that it is a shame that the media chose to turn their interview into a jumping-off point for an extremely serious topic.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder concluded their statement by letting people know that they are a happily married couple, who did in fact make the choice to have a child together.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]