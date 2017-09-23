Tesla Says Goodbye To The RWD Model S 75, Ushers In Full AWD Era

Tesla is steadily drawing a clear line between the Model 3 and its flagship sedan, the Model S. In a recent announcement, the iconic EV maker stated that it would be phasing out the Model S 75, the only remaining RWD variant of the electric vehicle, which also happens to be the most affordable. The official removal of the last RWD Model S would occur on Sunday, September 24.

The Model S 75 comes with a 75-kWh battery pack and is equipped with a single electric motor. During its introduction, the Model S 75 was advertised as having a 348-horsepower electric motor and an estimated range of 249 miles. The car currently sells for about $70,000, which makes it the cheapest Model S variant on the market right now, according to a Top Speed report. Until this Sunday, anyway.

With the Model S 75 gone from the EV maker’s offerings, Tesla would be ushering in a full AWD lineup for its flagship sedan. After the Model S 75’s removal, the carmaker would be manufacturing three models of the vehicle only — the Model 75D, 90D, and the range-topping, performance-oriented P100D. From this lineup, the cheapest one would be the Model S 75D, a vehicle with the same battery pack as the outgoing Model S 75, but equipped with AWD.

The Model S 75D would roughly cost $75,700, including delivery, according to Green Car Reports.

Refreshed Model S arrives in Hawaii #Tesla #Hawaii A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on May 16, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

The removal of the Model S 75 could be seen as Tesla’s new initiative in separating its flagship lineup with the Model 3 compact sedan, which is scheduled to enter full production soon. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 with an estimated range of 220 miles.

The first batch of Model 3 sedans that Tesla would be manufacturing is comprised of the higher-end Model 3 variants, which are equipped with better specs and a range of more than 310 miles. The first batch of Model 3 sedans are expected to be priced at more than $40,000, with the fully-loaded version costing roughly $60,500.

Overall, it seems like Tesla’s removal of the Model S 75 from its flagship lineup is a strategic move from the carmaker. With the Model S 75 gone, potential buyers of electric vehicles could easily draw a line between the company’s entry-level vehicles and its premium sedans. If any, the Model 3 would be the only choice for two types of customers — those who prefer having a Tesla vehicle with RWD, and those aiming for an electric car that is priced at a relatively affordable rate.

Julie and Pascal’s zero emission photo op at Lake Tremblan #TeslaStories #Tesla #cars #electric A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Jan 15, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

[Featured Image by Tesla]