Meghan Markle’s Ex-Hubby To Produce A Show About Wife Who Left Her Husband To Marry A British Prince

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is producing a TV show for Fox. What makes this upcoming show interesting is the fact that the story is about a divorced woman who marries a British royal.

Apparently, the plot has a great resemblance to the producer’s life story, so people are talking about it. Although the former couple has no kids together, the story still has similarities with the producer’s life, thus it is fair to say that the comedy fiction was inspired by real-life events.

Observers think that this is a bold move by Engelson because he is the ex-husband of Meghan Markle, who is dating Britain’s Prince Harry right now.

As shared on Deadline, the new sitcom’s synopsis reads as follows.

“Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media is next level.”

At any rate, the still-untitled show was created as Engelson was having a conversation with fellow producer Dan Farah. They joked about what would have been if he and Meghan had kids. If that were the case, then he was likely to share custody with the royal family.

The complications that may arise if Markle becomes part of the royal family led Farah and Engelson to the story concept. Later, the producers decided to pitch the idea to Fox Network and they were given the green light.

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is developing a show about being left for a royal. https://t.co/uUcEmLpRum pic.twitter.com/iSkpibvCih — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 23, 2017

Now that the new comedy show is in the works, Danny Zuker will serve as its executive producer, while Farah, Engelson, Melvin Mar, Christine Gernon, and Jake Kasdan will be the co-producers.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson divorced in 2013 and the Suits actress began her relationship with Prince Harry last year. The famous couple went public in October, 2016, and for the first time, Markle confirmed her romance with the prince earlier this month, by saying “We’re a couple and we’re in love,” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Shocking that she divorced such a gem. https://t.co/cmTDOhXN9A — Allie Hagan (@alliehagan) September 22, 2017

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle was spotted at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. She was seen seated right next to Markus Anderson, a friend believed to have introduced her to the prince.

Prince Harry was a few yards away from where Markle was seating. He sat next to Melania Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the royal box.

Meghan Markle attends Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Toronto https://t.co/gQwsqW45d6 pic.twitter.com/ZC6IJFkUdd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 24, 2017

Finally, though Meghan and Prince Harry were not together at the stadium, this is the first time that the actress joined her boyfriend at an official event since they began going out as a couple last year.

[Feature Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]