President Donald Trump managed to mix it up with both the NFL and NBA today, and now official statements have been released criticizing Trump. First Trump spoke out about Colin Kaepernick without mentioning his name, and then, he said that if Stephen Curry of the winning Golden State Warriors needed to think about coming to the White House, and to meet Trump, his invitation was rescinded.

But while Trump continues the argument after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver bother released statements, they aren’t standing alone as athletes from many sports also have something to say. But President Trump started today on Twitter with a barb aimed at Kaepernick and anyone else who does not rise for the flag.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Trump is speaking out about Kaepernick’s refusal to salute the flag as a protest to the treatment of people of color on the streets of the United States, particularly by the police.

Next, Donald Trump took on Steph Curry on Twitter, but called him out by name, suggesting that he was ungrateful, and disinvited his whole team from a White House visit.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

For now, baseball and hockey have been spared.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to Donald Trump who criticized Colin Kaepernick and other players who kneel in protest during the national anthem, saying that the comments Trump made show a lack of respect to the contributions made by NFL players to their communities.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Goodell said he felt compelled to issue this statement after Trump complained on Twitter and in a stump speech he gave for a Senate candidate on Friday. But after Goodell’s statement, Trump shot back, again, on Twitter.

“Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country. Tell them to stand!”

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association says that they will continue to protect the constitutional rights of players. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman agreed with Goodell and Smith, calling out Trump.

“The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive rhetoric you are condoning it!”

Former White House photographer Pete Souza just posted this in response to Trump calling out Steph Curry and the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/jvz0kaJYXJ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

And then NBA Commissioner Adam Silver got involved in the fray, saying that he thought it was unfortunate that President Trump rescinded the invitation to the Golden State Warriors because it could have given players a chance to speak with Trump face to face.

“I was in favor of the team visiting the White House and thought it was a rare opportunity for these players to share their views directly with the President. I am disappointed that that will not happen. More importantly, I am proud of our players for taking an active role in their communities and continuing to speak out on critically important issues.”

The Golden State Warriors reportedly were going to meet as a team to decide if they wanted to meet with Trump in the White House in February, but Trump canceled on them first. The team allegedly will still travel to D.C. in February but skip the White House and a meeting with Trump.

After Goodell and Silver responded formally to President Trump, the Golden State Warriors released their own statement.

“While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them.”

Steph Curry is now saying that Trump’s reaction is odd and that the president’s behavior proved that his decision not to meet Trump was the right one. He said it “cemented” his decision.

“It was kind of surreal, to be honest. I don’t know why he feels the need to certain individuals over others. I have an idea. I’ve played golf with President Obama. I don’t think I’ll be getting a tee time with this administration, to say the least.”

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors mocked Trump suggesting that Trump “broke up with them.”

“He was going to break up with us before we could break up with him.”

Many athletes responded, and Curry thanked them, saying that speaking your mind is the way things are supposed to work in the United States.

What do you think of Donald Trump’s involvement in American sports?

