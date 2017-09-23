WWE Rumors & Spoilers: ‘No Mercy 2017’ PPV To Crown Brand New Champion At Event?

At Sunday’s WWE No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view, rumors of at least one new champion arriving from the event are starting to hit the internet. There will be a total of five championships on the line including the WWE Cruiserweight, Raw Women’s Championship, tag team titles, and the WWE Universal Championship. However, it appears that those champions may be leaving the Staples Center in Los Angeles with their titles secured. Fans who want to stay away from possible WWE No Mercy pay-per-view spoilers should probably stop reading as to not spoil the possible surprise.

As stated by WWE on their website, there will be five titles defended on the stacked No Mercy 2017 match card. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss puts her title on the line in the Fatal 5-Way against Sasha Banks, Emma, Nia Jax, and Bayley. Neville will defend the WWE Cruiserweight title against Enzo Amore. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose put the Raw tag team titles up for grabs in a rematch against Sheamus and Cesaro. Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will possibly be the co-main event as “The Beast” will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line. However, one other match was recently added to the card over the past several weeks, with major news that went with it.

Jason Jordan will challenge The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. That came as a result of Kurt Angle arranging a Six-Pack Challenge match involving Elias, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, and Angle’s long-lost son, Jason Jordan. In the end, Jordan won the match to become the top contender for the Intercontinental title. It will be his first shot at The Miz’s title after several weeks of lost matches on WWE Raw, including losses to John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The Miz has moved up the all-time list for the total number of days as champion in combined reigns, but it appears his latest reign is about to end. Jordan is currently favored to win this match by the Irish sportsbook Paddy Power, which offers WWE betting odds for all of the championship matches. They list Jordan as a 4 to 6 favorite to win the match, while The Miz is listed as an 11 to 10 underdog. WWE Leaks also indicated that 5 Dimes sportsbook is offering The Miz at +135 versus Jason Jordan at -175 for the match. The championship change makes a lot of sense too, even though Jordan hasn’t been endorsed by the majority of fans.

The Miz and his wife, Maryse, announced on a recent episode of WWE Raw several weeks ago that they’re expecting their first child. Once that announcement was made, Maryse was not on the episode of Raw this past week. Rumors began to hit the internet that it was true she is pregnant and that she’ll be taking time away from WWE for that. That meant The Miz and his “Miztourage” of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel would have to be his ringside helpers, with Maryse unable to provide any assistance. It’s unknown if Maryse will appear ringside for Sunday’s pay-per-view match, but the event is in Los Angeles, which is her and Miz’s hometown.

One has to think that Miz may want some time off from WWE as well, so moving the title away from him will help him with that. He’ll have a lot to do as he and Maryse prepare to become parents for a new child. With that said, it’s been an “Awesome” reign for The Miz, but all good things come to an end. His ongoing reign is listed as third all-time, with Miz having held the title over 463 combined days across his reigns. Keep in mind that odds could shift drastically as the event gets closer. If the WWE betting odds hold up as the true outcome of the match, it appears Jason Jordan will gain his first singles title on the WWE’s main roster. He better thank his proud papa Kurt Angle for all the opportunities.

WWE fans, do you think Jason Jordan will win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy 2017 on Sunday? If so, how do you feel about him as the new champion in place of The Miz? Is this a bad move for the title?

