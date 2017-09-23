Breaking News: Carmelo Anthony To Oklahoma City Thunder—Trade Official On Monday

The Carmelo Anthony trade mystery is over. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Melo is expected to waive his no-trade clause for Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday and $8.1 million trade kicker to complete the deal.

In addition to this report, Melo no-trade clause is expected to be carried into his contract with the Thunder according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. Melo has two-years and $54 million left on his contract.

The Thunder will send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and the Chicago Bulls 2018 second round draft pick to the Knicks. According to Marks, The Thunder will take on an additional $12.4 million in luxury tax. OKC tax bill is now set for $27.8 million.

Anthony, 33, averaged 22.4 points shooting 43.3 percent, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The Thunder build them a superteam over the offseason by acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony for essentially nothing.

This deal might not have been done if it wasn’t for Russell Westbrook and George. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, George and Westbrook played an “immense part” to get Melo to waive his no-trade clause.

Melo can get his revenge on his old team ASAP. The Thunder face the Knicks on October 19 for the season opener.

Prior to this trade, Melo preferred being traded to the Houston Rockets. However, both teams couldn’t find a third team to get the deal done and the Houston didn’t have any assets.

George, Westbrook, and Melo on the floor together could cause matchup problems. However, with the addition of Melo, OKC would have three of the top five isolation scorers from the previous season, according to ESPN.

For The Knicks

The Knicks are receiving frontcourt help by receiving Kanter. Kanter averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Kanter was the Thunder most productive player off the bench, Kanter sparked the bench while nobody else on the second unit can give them a spark.

McDermott averaged 6.6 points per game, but he’s a threat point threat that the Knicks needs off the bench.

