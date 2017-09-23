Was Jenelle Evans Calling Off Wedding To Fiancé, David Eason, Just Temporary?

Rumors swirled that Jenelle Evans had called off her wedding to fiance, David Eason, just one day before the ceremony was to take place. However, Jenelle’s Snapchat stories seem to suggest that things are just fine between them and that the pair didn’t call off their backyard nuptials.

According to The Ashley, Jenelle called off her wedding because she felt David wasn’t paying enough attention to her, but also because he had signed an exclusive deal with a magazine without telling her. Radar Online reported that Jenelle Evans’ son, Kaiser, was running around unattended while David and Jenelle worked out their marital issues.

Jenelle Evans’ Snapchat suggests that nothing happened, and the mom-of-three is getting prepared to walk down the aisle in her backyard on “The Land” that she and David proudly purchased. However, Jenelle has not addressed the rumors that she and David called off their wedding, even though other Teen Mom 2 stars, such as Kailyn Lowry, stated that they had seen a lot of news on gossip sites about Jenelle’s nuptials.

The Ashley stated that “all hell broke loose” during a lunch break for the crew that had come down to North Carolina to film for the wedding. Jenelle Evans told the crew that David wasn’t being nice to her and then told them she was no longer filming.

While some have speculated that this whole drama was just a publicity stunt, several sources are claiming that it is, indeed, real and that Jenelle Evans was ready to tell all of her guests to go home.

It is unclear what happened to make Jenelle change her mind and exchange vows with David Eason, but it appears the wedding is still on. However, some outlets are noting that because of Jenelle’s penchant for drama, anything could happen.

The reality TV star is planning to walk down the aisle in her backyard. The couple have laid down sod and hay for the guests to walk on, and have invited them to swim in their new pool after the ceremony (if it goes to plan). None of her family has been invited to her ceremony.

