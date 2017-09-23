Utah Man Allegedly Filmed 14-Year-Old Girl Being Raped By Two Men Because He Thought It Was ‘Funny’

Three Utah men are in jail after an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. Two of the men allegedly raped and sodomized the barely-conscious victim, while a third man allegedly filmed the act. When questioned, the man said he found it “funny.”

As WREG (Memphis) reports, the alleged rape took place on September 9. Police say that a 14-year-old girl, from West Jordan (in suburban Salt Lake City) had befriended a man, later identified as Leclair Dodjim, who goes by “LA.” on Snapchat. According to the victim’s father, the victim had stayed the night at a friend’s house, but had made arrangements to sneak out of the house with “L.A.”

Authorities say the girl, Dodjim, another man (referred to in the video as “Nash”), and the alleged videographer, Dodjim’s brother Richard Mbaye Djassera, went to a convenience store to purchase alcohol, then to a mall parking lot, then a nearby hookah bar, and then to a party.

The victim says the last thing she remembers is leaving the party and being in the back seat while a man kissed her.

As it turns out, Djassera had allegedly filmed the entire assault. Somehow, video of the crime made its way to police.

“[Victim] appears to be unresponsive through most of the video, but does make feeble attempts to push the person on top of her off. It appears [Victim] is passed out and/or unconscious throughout most of the video and clearly cannot give consent to anything that is happening to her.”

It is not clear, as of this writing whether the third man involved in the alleged assault, “Nash,” has been taken into custody. According to Dodjim’s statements to police, “Nash” didn’t actually assault the girl, having been too intoxicated, and simply laid on her.

Djassera, according to statements he made to police, recorded video of the alleged assault because he thought it was “funny.”

West Jordan police, however, haven’t found the incident “funny” at all. Djassera is currently facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated sexual assault. Similarly, Dodjim faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated sexual assault.

It is not clear what criminal charges, if any, the third man faces.

[Featured Image by pimonpim/Thinkstock]