Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have reportedly returned to South Korea from a prenup photoshoot in the United States on September 13. The Descendants of the Sun stars previously left for Los Angeles earlier this month along with their make-up artists, hairstylists, some staff members and celebrity photographer Hong Jang-hyun. Numerous fans reportedly spotted the pair during their visit in the Land of Liberty.

Joong-ki and Hye-kyo are set to tie the knot on October 31 at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul City, South Korea. However, details about the much-awaited wedding remain scarce up to this writing. Because of this, avid followers of the Song-Song couple could not help but predict what is likely to happen on their upcoming big day.

A recent photo of Song Joong-ki’s fiancée suggested that the actress has made some changes on her hair lately, HelloKpop reported. The 35-year-old Full House star uploaded a new photo through her official Instagram page featuring the most-recent fall/winter collection of Espirit — an international chain retailer of fashionable casual wear for women, men, and kids.

Hye-kyo proudly donned a white-colored long sleeved shirt. The actress completed her ensemble with a pair of white shoes and a light-colored denim jeans. Die-hard followers of Joong-ki’s ladylove noticed how her short hair feel above her shoulder as it complemented her stunning skin complexion. It also sparked reports that she might sport shorter locks on her wedding next month.

2017 F/W , Esprit A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Christian Post shared an alleged leaked guest list for the imminent Song-Song wedding. The news outlet reported that the ceremony could be star-studded. Among the celebrities expected to grace Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s marriage ceremony include Kwang-Soo, Park Bo-gum, and Chae Tae-Hyun.

Aside from their Descendants of the Sun co-stars, the publication also claimed that the couple has invited the series’ four directors – Kim Hyung-joon, Baek Sang-hoon, Lee Eung-bok and Yoo Young-eun. While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that the couple has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid fans of the Song-Song couple should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the upcoming wedding of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo!

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]