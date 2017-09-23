‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal New GH Couple Shocker: Valentin & Lulu United By Charlotte

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a new GH couple may be on the way in the form of Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Lulu (Emme Rylan). It seems as if there may be a romantic future for Charlotte’s (Scarlett Fernandez) parents, even though they could not stand each other not too long ago. Many GH fans will be devastated at the news because it will destroy the soap opera’s super couples: Valentin and Nina (Michelle Stafford), and Lulu and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). How can love ever blossom between the Spencer and the Cassadines? The answer is really simple: her name is Charlotte.

General Hospital fans will remember how Charlotte was instrumental in bringing her parents together so that they could form a semblance of friendship. The two supported Charlotte when her friend Bailey (London Silzer) was at Shriners Hospital. The little girl had scoliosis and Valentin was able to reassure and comfort Charlotte, because he himself had been diagnosed and treated for the same condition. He handled the situation with such tenderness and treated Charlotte with such care, that Lulu could not help but be touched by his actions. Gone was the brusque Cassadine enemy and in his place was simply Charlotte’s “papa.”

A round of applause is in order for today's guest stars from @shrinershospitals! ???????????????????????? #GH #GeneralHospital #BehindtheScenes A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

How will this affect GH‘s beloved super couples? General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Nina would not stand in the way of Charlotte’s happiness. She may even try to prove that Valentin did not kill Nikolas Cassadine so that Lulu could be more open to a better custody arrangement for Valentin. As far as Lulu and Dominic are concerned, the Inquisitr reported that there is a very good chance that Oscar (Garren Stitt) is Dante’s son. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lulu won’t like the fact that her husband shares a son with someone else. This may cause serious strain on their marriage and be the start of everything falling apart.

General Hospital spoilers also state that it doesn’t seem like a logical couple, especially in the light of destroying two solid marriages, but Charlotte seems to be the key in bringing her parents together. What do you think of Valentin and Lulu pairing up? What do you think about Lulu and Dominic, and Valentin and Nina breaking up? Is this a plausible storyline that will have longevity, or will it just be a passing fad?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown and Jason Kempin/Getty Images]