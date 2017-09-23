Going into Southern Charm season 5, it looks like Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover are done, and all that’s left is to figure out custody of Gizmo the kitty. The fact that Naomie and Craig have broken up isn’t in question because Naomie has revealed that to fans on Twitter, but what led to this? Who broke up with whom? Fans have their ideas, but it’s likely that all will unfold in Southern Charm Season 5 because it has been reported that Naomie and Craig are both back for more Charleston fun.

Southern Charm Season 4 showed a darker side of Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo’s relationship from almost the first episode, and on social media, fans were telling Naomie to run. By the time Craig and Naomie showed up for the Southern Charm Season 4 reunion, things got awkward, especially when Craig said he’d rather have cheese than a particular sex act. Naomie tried to explain about Craig’s love of cheese, but the cringe factor increased.

“Craig’s friends literally nicknamed him the cheese monster because they would find him at night in their parents’ fridge just eating a block of cheese. He loves cheese!”

Naomie said that she too loves cheese, but obviously she was feeling defensive.

“We just love cheese! Leave us alone, we just love cheese!”

Okay, Naomie, you like cheese, we get it.

No matter how many times we told @caconover not to look at the sun without his glasses, he looked at the sun without his glasses

Naomie Olindo was asked about the state of her relationship with her Southern Charm boyfriend Craig Conover, and she stepped up and told the truth.

“Unfortunately we are not. But we are still great friends.”

And indeed, there is a recent photo of the couple on her Instagram. But many of the responses to the Naomie and Craig breakup suggested that it was about time, as many don’t think the two are suited for each other. Some were polite, and others were not.

“Good move! You strike me as someone too focused and purposeful for a guy like Craig.”

Three years ago today I proposed to my soulmate and best friend. It was a joke, all of the strip cheered, but we're still very happy together even if she's with @caconover.

But what happens when a reality couple breaks up? It seems that fans want to know if another man or another woman was involved in the split. Naomie has been posting photos of a handsome guy named Wilson Jones, who seems to be a close friend of hers (and likely of Craig too, for the record). And of course, Naomie’s followers want the dirt.

“Love the new boyfriend!????Craig was just way too much!”

But whether Naomie realizes it or not, on Wilson’s page, he posted a photo of himself fake proposing to Naomie on the Las Vegas Strip. He clarifies this in the description.

“Three years ago today I proposed to my soulmate and best friend. It was a joke, all of the strip cheered, but we’re still very happy together even if she’s with @caconover. ILY @naomie_olindo”

The fan consensus was that Naomie should have chosen Wilson.

“Yea you should have said yes. Now stuck with Craig.”

Others wondered if we will see more of Wilson on Southern Charm season 5, even if he is just Naomie’s BFF.

Are you surprised that Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover of Southern Charm have broken up, or do you think it was just a matter of time?

