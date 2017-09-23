‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victor Offers To Help Brash & Sassy Bring Down Jabot, Graham Confesses To Dina

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, September 25 state that Dina (Marla Adams) has questions for Graham (Max Shippee). She wants to know whether he sent to Victor (Eric Braeden) the photos that show Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) kissing outside the Abbott Cabin.

Graham Confesses

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Graham admits that he sent the photos and made it look like it was Dina who sent them. Graham argues that he sent the photos to Victor because he believes that someone needs to intervene in Jack’s romance with Nikki.

Dina agrees with Graham that Jack and Nikki should not be seeing each other. Dina had warned Jack about his relationship with Nikki. She warned him that dating the wife of his adversary could lead to trouble. But Jack refused to take his mother’s advice.

Ashley Confronts Graham

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack tells Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that Ravi (Abhi Sinha) has uncovered evidence that someone gained unauthorized access to Jabot files using a stolen Jabot password.

Ashley is convinced that Graham is to blame. She confronts him.

Graham denies the allegation. He says he is ready to have his laptop checked to prove his innocence. However, Graham warns Ashley that he is capable of more than she suspects.

Graham’s ominous statement is apparently an allusion to the information about Ashley’s paternity that Dina revealed to him during a moment of indiscretion. Ashley’s paternity is her most closely guarded secret. Ashley is not the daughter of John Abbott as everyone believes, but Dina’s daughter with the professional tennis player Brent Davis (Bert Kramer).

Billy And Victoria Plan Brash & Sassy’s Next Move

Billy (Jason Thompson) shares with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the Jabot files he stole from Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) laptop. The files reveal that Jabot is planning to revive old product lines. Billy and Victoria plan Brash & Sassy’s next move against Jabot.

Victor Is Upset

Victor is upset when he opens the package with Dina’s name on it and sees the photos inside. The photos show Jack kissing Nikki outside the Abbot Cabin. Victor is upset but he struggles to act like he does not care. Abby can tell that Victor is upset. She corroborates the photographic evidence, saying that she saw Jack and Nikki hanging out at the cabin.

Victor sends copies of the photos to Nikki’s phone. Nikki arrives shortly afterwards with questions. She accuses Victor of hiring someone to take the photos. Victor denies it and tells her that Dina sent the photos. She shows Nikki the envelope with Dina’s name on it.

Victor also sends copies of the photos to Jack. Jack is stunned. He asks Nikki whether she has any idea who is behind the action. Nikki tells her that the envelope Victor received has Dina’s name on it.

Jack is furious. He confronts Dina and accuses her of meddling. But Dina denies that she sent the photos to Victor. However, she advises Jack to end his relationship with Nikki, saying it could get him into trouble.

Victor Offers To Help Brash & Sassy Bring Down Jabot

Later, Victor comes to see Victoria at Brash & Sassy. He overhears Billy talking about the crime he committed when he accessed Jabot files on Phyllis’ laptop. Victor appears impressed with Billy’s commitment to Brash & Sassy. Of course, Victor is interested in all things anti-Jack. He tells Billy and Victoria to call him anytime they need help to fight Jack.

