North Korea is Hit With Earthquake: Was It Natural Or Another Nuclear Test?

North Korea has once again caught the attention of their neighboring countries after a 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded earlier this morning. The quake raised fears after China suspected them of conducting another nuclear test but, according to South Korea, it was most likely caused by a natural earthquake.

The earthquake was recorded at around 8:30 a.m. today at a depth of zero kilometers. It was located around 50 kilometers from the recent nuclear test areas of North Korea, thus raising the concern that it could possibly be another explosion.

According to South Korea’s meteorological agency, the earthquake was detected at North Hamgyong Province, specifically in Kilju county, where the known Punggyeri nuclear site is currently located. According to their findings, it was a natural tremor especially since they did not detect sound waves that naturally occur during man-made earthquakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey has also detected the earthquake, but they could not conclusively confirm if it was indeed man-made or natural. Analysts from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) looked into information about unusual seismic activity with a smaller magnitude, but later on, they concluded that the tremor was unlikely to be man-made.

According to the Mirror, China’s Xinhua news agency said that the epicenter was quite close to the September 3 nuclear test area of North Korea. The concern was raised because that was the sixth and largest nuclear test done by the recluse state that prompted another round of UN sanctions.

News of the recent earthquake was received with tension especially after North Korea’s foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, announced during a United Nations meeting at New York, that their leader, Kim Jong-Un, is considering testing a hydrogen bomb of unprecedented proportions over the Pacific.

In compliance with a United Nations Security Council resolution, China will be banning exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea starting on October 1. Condensates, liquefied natural gas, and imported textiles will be banned immediately.

In response to all the threats of North Korea, the President of the United States has been very vocal. During a rally in Alabama, Donald Trump said that the dictator, Kim, “should have been handled a long time ago.” He also vowed that he will protect the people of the United States of America.

Kim Jong-Un has earned the ire of Donald Trump, especially after the dictator branded the POTUS as “mentally unstable.” He also vowed to give the “highest level of hard line counter measure in history” against the Trump administration, according to the Mirror.

