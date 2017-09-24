Kylie Jenner Already Has A List Of Possible Baby Names, Will She Ditch Family’s Iconic ‘K’ Moniker?

Following reports that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, fans are now wondering if the reality star will follow the family’s traditional “K” monikers.

Earlier this week, the Life Of Kylie star shocked millions of her fans with speculations that she is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott.

TMZ broke the news that the couple told their families and friends about the pregnancy earlier this month. People also claimed that the soon to be parents are expecting a baby girl and is due in February.

While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have kept mum about the rumored pregnancy, many are wondering what name they will give to their first baby.

Interestingly, last September, the 20-year-old curvaceous beauty hinted that she has been thinking of baby names for some time. Kylie revealed on her official website that she already has a list of possible names that she will give her future kids.

Unfortunately, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opted not to disclose any specific details about it.

“I keep a list in my phone of names I like for my future kids. But they’re my secrets for now!”

Now, many are curious if the supposed list includes names that start with “K” and if Kylie Jenner will continue her momager’s tradition of using the initial in her baby’s moniker.

@vladyart ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

However, it is worth noting that three of her older siblings (Kourtney, Kim, and Rob) have ditched the “K” names for their kids. Kourtney, who has three children with Scott Disick, named them Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West picked unique names for their kids — North, 5, and Saint, 2. Rob, on the other hand, named his daughter with Blac Chyna Dream Renée.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Considering Kylie Jenner’s famous lip kits empire, many assume that she will go straight ahead and name her baby something that could double as lip colors. After all, she named one of her lip kits after Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope.

In Style magazine came up with possible names for Kylie Jenner’s baby. Some of the outlet’s suggested names include Jade, Jett, Scarlett, Olive, Cyan, and the already existing lip colors Posie and Moon.

As of this writing, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to officially confirm the pregnancy.

[Featured Image by John Misa/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]