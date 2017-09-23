‘Mayans MC’ Reshoots Underway, ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spin-off Still Looks Good For FX Pick-Up

Mayan MC is off to a difficult start. Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off finished production of the pilot earlier this year but the cast and crew are now back in Los Angeles for a big re-shoot. Although the second filming pushes the premiere back, it still sounds like FX is excited about the project.

According to Pop Culture, Sutter announced the reshoot by sharing a photo of himself, producer Elgin James, and actor JD Pardo on social media. The image was actually taken during the initial shoot, and Sutter didn’t reveal any details about why the pilot needed to be redone. Instead, he simply confirmed the reshoot and said he was lucky to still have James and Pardo on board.

In addition to filming new scenes for Mayans MC, a few characters on the show are expected to be recast. It isn’t clear which characters will get overhauled, but we know that Pardo is still playing the lead role as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. A spin-off of Sutter’s original biker drama, Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC follows the story of EZ’s journey through a Mayans charter located on the border of California and Mexico. Fans will watch as EZ struggles to balance his need for revenge against the cartel with earning the respect of the love of his life.

Variety reports that Sutter has brought on Norberto Barba to serve as the show’s newest executive producer and director. Sutter originally wanted to direct the pilot but will now focus his energy on writing the script while Barba is tasked with the reshoots. Apart from Pardo as the main character, Edward James Olmos, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, and Antonio Jaramillo are also set to star on the show.

Back in town and into the pilot reshoot prep. So lucky to have these two men leading the way. @elginnjames @jdpardo #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Although the reshoots are a bit worrisome to fans, Sutter has experienced similar hurdles in the past. Before the premiere of Sons of Anarchy in 2008, Sutter had to reshoot all of the scenes involving club president Clay Morrow. Actor Scott Glenn was cast for the role, which ultimately went to Ron Perlman. Emilio Rivera was also cast as a member of the Sons before playing the president of the Mayans.

#BTS #MayansMC team pow-wow. A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Tell us! Are you looking forward to seeing Mayans MC when it finally premieres? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by FX]