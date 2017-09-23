Steph Curry Slow To Accept White House Invite, President Trump Withdraws Invitation

Two-time NBA league MVP Steph Curry appears to be a bit too slow for President Donald Trump’s taste.

The New York Daily News reports Trump has withdrawn a White House invitation to Curry and his NBA champion Golden State Warriors after the sharpshooting guard was hesitant about accepting the invite.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump treated early Saturday morning. “Stephen Curry is hesitating; therefore, invitation is withdrawn.”

Just hours before Curry, who has been a stern critic of the president, indicated he was strongly leaning toward not making the trek to the Oval Office to begin with. He added he planned to make all his teammates abundantly aware of his feelings during an upcoming sit-down.

“I don’t want to go,” said Curry. “That’s kind of the nucleus of my belief. But it’s not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be [a] pretty short conversation.”

Warriors star Kevin Durant and coach Steve Kerr have also previously made it known that they weren’t looking forward to a White House trip where Trump was slated be their tour guide.

Curry added he hoped the team’s no-show would send a message to Trump, who has been accused by many of fueling racial tensions since he took over at the White House.

Curry’s blunt words came on the same day Trump launched into a tirade against NFL players like Colin Kaepernick who have taken to sitting during the national anthem as a form of protest for what they see as injustices being perpetrated on African Americans.

“Would you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out, you’re fired!” Trump said during an Alabama rally in support of incumbent Sen. Luther Strange.

The Washington Post has reported though Trump never mentioned Kaepernick by name, he left little question about whom he was referring to.

Trump boldly predicted any owner taking such a stance would “be the most popular person in this country. Because that’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect for everything we stand for.”

Later, Trump encouraged fans to simply walk out of the the stadium anytime they see such a disgraceful act taking place.

On Saturday morning NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement where he opined: “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]