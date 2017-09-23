More ‘Reality Than Royalty’? Is Meghan Markle The New Sarah Ferguson, And Prince Harry New Prince Andrew?

One British television presenter believes that American actress, and Prince Harry’s alleged soon-to-be betrothed, Meghan Markle, is going to be the new Sarah Ferguson. Why does this esteemed journalist believe that Markle’s behavior is more “reality than royal”?

On the British women’s chat show Loose Women, the discussion was around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in a segment entitled “Are the Windsors becoming more reality than royalty?” and women discussed the Vanity Fair interview with the Suits actress.

Shocking viewers, television host Janet Street-Porter said that Markle should “keep it zipped” if she wants to become a British Princess, and that her words sounded like something out of the British soap opera, The Only Way is Essex.

“Here we are only a few weeks later and the girlfriend in on the gush-o-meter, I mean she is gushing. Its just cringing. It makes me absolutely cringe, it sounds like a script from TOWIE.”

The Mirror then reported that before she compared Markle to Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s wife.

“It is removing the mystique of the monarchy. Meghan Markle – Fergie mark two. Sarah Ferguson mark two.”

What does she mean by this?

Over 30 years ago, Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, married Princess Diana’s distant cousin and close friend, Sarah Ferguson, better known as “Fergie.” The couple appeared to be happy, in sharp contrast to Charles and Diana, who looked more and more miserable.

Then, in 1992, scandal struck. Fergie was on a beach vacation with her two young daughters and was photographed with an American accountant sucking on her toes as her daughters looked on.

Then, E! News reported that seven years ago, Fergie was caught by an undercover reporter, offering access to Prince Andrew for a tidy sum of a half million English Pounds. It was no surprise that Sarah Ferguson was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s magical wedding a year later.

Yet, there is no indication that Markle will cause any sort of similar scandal, but instead, has been accused of being like Fergie for “gushing.”

Why Meghan Markle’s revelation to Vanity Fair that Prince Harry was her boyfriend, and that they were in love, is too gushy to Street-Porter is not so very clear.

She failed to mention that the expression of her love for Harry is really not that different than Kensington Palace’s formal missive from the Prince, directed to the press and trolls to leave Meghan Markle and her family alone.

There is nothing like expressing your love than asking internet trolls to stop the “abuse” of his girlfriend, or that he was distressed that he could not protect her. Some could say that this gesture was both romantically chivalrous and emotionally gushy.

In addition, this is a new generation of royals. Gone is the stiff upper lip. The new crop have proven to be warm and relatable. Prince William hugged survivors of the horrific Grenfell Tower fires and talked about losing his mother. Kate Middleton hugged children in Germany and was called the princess of hearts, after her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Prince Harry spilled his guts and talked about losing his mother, her funeral, and his chaotic life immediately afterwards.

These very un-royal expressions of warmth and feelings may all be attributed to Princess Diana. For most of this past year, Diana has been remembered for expressing love and warmth, and changing how the royal family acted. Why Markle should “zip” her lip is very old school. Now, a healthy expression of emotions is synonymous with the royal family, a family that Markle may soon join.

Do you think that the Windsors are more reality than royalty? Do you think Meghan Markle will make the same sort of embarrassing mistakes as Sarah Ferguson? Or do you think the world is different now, and if Markle married into the royal family, she will be forgiven for expressing her emotions? Please share your opinions below, and let the debate begin!

