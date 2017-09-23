Charlie Hunnam Reveals What Went ‘Horribly Wrong’ With ‘King Arthur’

Charlie Hunnam is finally speaking out about what wrong with his latest big budget movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. In a recent interview, the Sons of Anarchy alum admitted that he knew something was going wrong during production and even confessed that he’s now focused on writing instead of acting.

According to Pop Culture, Hunnam explained how he only stayed on board with King Arthur because of the financial perks but knew things were “going wrong” during production. The actor revealed that the financial gains blinded his judgment and he thought the project would open more doors of creativity. Unfortunately, the movie was panned by critics and only made $39 million on a $175 million budget.

“I had a week when I wasn’t feeling very happy,” Hunnam shared. “I had allowed myself to get seduced by the scope of it and the potential upside of that financial scope for what I could then parlay into creatively (producing and writing). That was the bummer for me.”

Charlie Hunnam is currently in the middle of promoting his latest film, Papillon, which recently debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. According to W Magazine, Hunnam experienced some extreme conditions while filming the movie, which centers on a prison break in a correctional facility in French Guiana. In fact, the actor revealed that he spent eight days in a jail cell without food and water and was on the verge of losing his mind. After filming concluded, Hunnam spent a week in England to get his mind right before heading back home to his girlfriend.

Even worse, Hunnam drastically changed his diet twice this year. The actor, who is naturally around 180 pounds, dropped to 145 for his role in The Lost City of Z and again for Papillon. While Hunnam says losing weight the first time was easy, doing it a second time sent his body into crisis mode. By the time filming for Papillon was over, Hunnam vowed to take some time off and give his body a much-needed break.

Hunnam is now focusing on spending time with his girlfriend and jump-starting his screenwriting career. The former Sons of Anarchy star is currently writing two screenplays and is seriously considering quitting acting and becoming a writer or producer instead.

While fans hope Charlie Hunnam’s acting days are far from over, it sounds like he needs a break from the craft before diving into something new.

