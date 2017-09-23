Sandra Oh Returning To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Season 14? All The Hints That Cristina Yang Is Making A Comeback

Meredith Grey will be meeting an old friend when Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC next week. The synopsis for Season 14’s third episode revealed that Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) new patient is actually an old acquaintance, sparking rumors that Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang might be returning.

According to Music Times, the episode, called “Go Big or Go Home,” will feature Meredith treating a familiar face at Grey Sloan Memorial. The synopsis didn’t reveal specific details about the encounter, but it’s possible that Oh will make a surprise cameo. The actress has not been on the show since her departure in Season 10, and her return would be a huge hit with fans.

Executive Producer Debbie Allen also hinted that Meredith will be dealing will her past a lot in the upcoming season. In a recent interview, the producer teased that Meredith will be doing a lot of self-analysis this year and trying to rediscover herself. Whether or not this means that Cristina will return is yet to be seen, but it would certainly be a huge boost for both characters. Unfortunately, Oh has not confirmed her involvement this season of Grey’s Anatomy so it looks like we’ll have to wait for a few episodes to find out.

So much awesomeness! Who else can't wait for #GreysAnatomy to return? ???????? Photo credit ????: @ijessewilliams A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Apart from Cristina, Peoples Choice reports there is another character who could make a big return. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) has made similar appearances in the past and would also be a popular choice with fans. Addison has a lot of connections with the doctors on Grey’s Anatomy but shares a special link with Meredith. Although many fans are pushing for Oh’s return, it wouldn’t be that disappointing if the old friend turned out to be Addison.

Familiar faces aside, the upcoming season will also feature a brand new character at Grey Sloan Memorial. Actor Greg Germann will join the show in the third episode, though specific details about his character have not been released. The only thing that is known is that Germann will be playing a character named Tom Kovacik.

Fans can find out if Oh returns when Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres September 28 on ABC, check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by ABC]