Travis Scott Hinted That Kylie Is Pregnant With Their First Child With This Tweet From A Few Months Ago

The world has been in a frenzy since news broke that Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. It appears, however, that Travis, 25, had already hinted he’s about to become a father months ago when he posted a celebratory tweet on June 13. No one had the clue at the time as to what his cryptic tweet meant, even causing some followers to speculate that he and Jenner had broken up.

As previously reported by People, Kylie Jenner is already four months along in her pregnancy. Do the math and it follows that she and Travis are expecting to welcome their first child together in February 2018. Sources also claim that their first child will be a girl.

Going by this information, it goes without saying that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner conceived their baby in May or in late April. So it’s fair to assume that the pair detected the telltale signs of pregnancy in the intervening time, prompting Travis to publish the aforementioned celebratory tweet on June 12.

“Legit happiest day of my life,” Scott tweeted.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the “Goosebumps” hitmaker might be referring to something else instead. Still, one will be hard-pressed to think of a legitimate reason outside of marriage that would warrant the tweet.

Legit happiest day of my life. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017

Sources also claim that the Kardashian/Jenner family and some close friends have already known for quite some time that Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, and are very excited about it.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says the source. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with Travis Scott: https://t.co/S9CyL4ADZm pic.twitter.com/eUwYhfWakJ — E! News (@enews) September 23, 2017

The pair is reportedly also over the moon about the prospect of having a baby. In fact, an insider claims that Travis is having difficulty keeping it a secret.

“He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Kylie Jenner, who just turned 20, once shared on her reality show that he’s always wanted to be a mother.

“I do want kids,” the makeup mogul said. “Who doesn’t want kids? My dogs feel like my little kids.”

Neither Kylie nor Travis confirmed the baby rumors. At least not yet.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner sparked dating rumors when they were spotted hanging out at a Coachella party in April, according to Cosmopolitan. An insider for People claimed that the two have been friends “for a while,” and have been hooking up because Kylie wanted to make ex-boyfriend Tyga jealous.

In late April, Jenner and Scott were spotted again, this time sitting court side during an NBA game in Houston. Many noticed that the two seemed “super hand holdy” this time around. In early May, Kylie finally made their romance Instagram official by sharing a photo taken at the 2017 Met Gala.

Do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will confirm the baby rumors soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]