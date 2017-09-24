Kim Kardashian Instagrams Curves Amid Kylie Jenner Baby Bombshell, Admits Pregnancy Miscarriage Nightmare

Kim Kardashian seems to have figured out the perfect response to her little sister Kylie Jenner’s baby bump bombshell. Reportedly hiding her own secret pregnancy nightmare until now, Kim has been flaunting her curves in public and on Instagram. But Kardashian couldn’t totally steal the spotlight, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, naysayers, and the media went wild over the soaring rumors that Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby.

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves: Stealing Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Spotlight?

Radar Online pointed out that in the immediate wake of Kylie Jenner’s baby bombshell, Kim was seen showing off her curves. But although Kardashian was suspected of trying to steal the spotlight from Kylie’s pregnancy shocker, she may not have succeeded. The media and Life Of Kylie fans kept right on going wild in response to Jenner’s alleged baby news. Radar even named the reported gender in dropping the bombshell that Kylie, 20, is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby after dating him for about five months.

“[Kylie Jenner is] expecting a girl.”

In seeming response to Jenner’s pregnancy news, Kim was spotted meandering around town with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. But while the Kardashian girls were reportedly flaunting their curves in public and on Instagram, with Kim proving that even sweatpants can look sexy when paired with a revealing crop top, Kylie was accused of focusing on trying to cover up her alleged baby bump.

Blondie A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Kylie Jenner Trying To Cover Up Baby Bump?

Kim was seen jump-starting her weekend at a restaurant Friday evening, looking in tip-top shape as she left the Mexican eatery. Kardashian reportedly is focusing on her own health even as fans speculate about Jenner’s well-being after the baby news. Kim and her husband Kanye West are reportedly looking forward to welcoming not just one but two bundles of joy to their family, according to Radar.

“Kim and hubby Kanye West are reportedly expecting their own twins via surrogate mother.”

Although Kardashian and West are allegedly going to have double the pleasure (and diapers to change), Kylie’s rumored pregnancy is competing for the baby news spotlight. Radar also reported that it is Travis who leaked the news about Jenner having a baby girl, while Kylie was the one who initially told pals that she was pregnant.

Kylie Jenner Fuels Pregnancy Rumors By Avoiding Alcohol

Meanwhile, Jenner has been sparking more speculation about her alleged pregnancy by avoiding alcohol, according to Celebrity Insider. Kylie reportedly skipped her usual drink at a pal’s birthday party, boosting the baby bump rumors.

“Kylie Jenner stayed stone-cold sober while attending her BFF Jordyn Woods’ birthday.”

Jenner and her pals held the party for Woods at Malibu Wine Safaris. But Kylie reportedly was the only one in the closely knit group who skipped the wine at the event.

Jenner’s Instagram followers have been venting their views about Kylie’s pregnancy on Instagram. In response to a photo of Jenner wearing a corset, one advised the Life Of Kylie star to “let the baby breathe.”

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Kim Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy Nightmare, Taking Back ‘KUWTK’ Spotlight

According to Radar Online, even as Kylie steals the spotlight with her baby news, Kim is taking it back with her own pregnancy bombshell on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10-year special. In a sneak peek, Kardashian revealed one of the most challenging experiences of her life.

“Kim Kardashian opened up about [her] miscarriage nightmare!”

While talking with KUWTK host Ryan Seacrest, Kim confessed that during her pregnancy with North West, she thought she had lost her baby girl. Kardashian recalled her heartbreak.

“At one point I thought I had had a miscarriage,” admitted the KUWTK star. “I was pretty certain.”

Kim revealed that even a physician told her that no heartbeat could be heard, informing her that she “had a miscarriage.” The heartbreaking news occurred around Thanksgiving, and Kardashian labeled that holiday as the “worst” because of the shadow over her pregnancy.

But then Kim had another appointment. Just after Kardashian was informed that surgery would be required to take out the fetus, the physician heard a heartbeat.

“I was on the monitor and he [the doctor] was like: ‘There’s a heartbeat!'” recalled Kim.

Kardashian and Kanye welcomed North in 2013, while her brother Saint West received his own warm welcome to the world in 2015.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4]