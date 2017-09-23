Kendra Caldwell ‘Oppressed’ By The Duggars? Fans Are Concerned For Joseph Duggar’s New Bride

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar seem excited about their new marriage, but not all of their Counting On fans support their union. While the reality stars are enjoying their honeymoon, fans have voiced their concern that the Duggar family is oppressing Caldwell with their strict religious beliefs.

According to In Touch Weekly, Caldwell and Duggar shared a video on social media last week in which they both expressed their excitement for the upcoming nuptials. The two explained how they were fighting the nerves by keeping themselves busy with the wedding details. Although they both looked happy in the clip, many fans thought that Caldwell is being brainwashed by the family’s conservative views.

The Duggars share a lot of the same viewpoints as the conservative Christian movement called Quiverfull. While the family has denied any ties to the far-right group, the sect of Christianity promotes patriarchal and conservative values, along with having a lot of children. In fact, some fans believe these strict values are responsible for oppressing women within the Duggar clan, including Kendra Caldwell.

“She doesn’t get to pursue an education or explore other avenues. She has been raised to be subservient to a man and to be nothing more than a breeder. It isn’t something to celebrate. It’s incredibly sad,” one fan explained.

Duggar and Caldwell announced their engagement back in May of 2017. In a joint statement, the couple assured fans that they couldn’t wait to get married and that they are looking forward to starting a life together. Once again, the pair appeared thrilled at the prospect of marriage and Caldwell seemed perfectly normal. Unfortunately, they have not addressed any of the rumors surrounding the family’s oppressive religion.

While fans continue to worry about Caldwell’s situation, OK! Magazine reports that she and Duggar are currently enjoying life as newlyweds. The two recently shared a video thanking fans for their support over the past year. The location of the video is unknown, though a Taco Bueno can be seen in the background. The franchise only has restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri, which means the pair stayed relatively close to home for the honeymoon.

Caldwell and Duggar exchanged vows back on September 8. The ceremony took place in front of close friends and family members at First Baptist Church, which is in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

