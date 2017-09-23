Prince William’s Net Worth Revealed! Just How Much Are The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Worth?

Prince William isn’t only a famous member of the royal family, he’s also super rich. Although it is difficult to estimate William’s net worth, the father of three’s fortune is enough to make anyone jealous. How much are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge worth these days?

According to Closer Weekly, William’s wealth is estimated at well over $20 million. William was making over $60,000 a year as a pilot for the air ambulance before he quit a few months ago. He also received around $11 million of inheritance money from Princess Diana when he turned 30, and that’s not even scratching the surfaced of his fortune.

William’s largest financial source comes from his duties with the Duchy of Cornwall, which was established in 1337 as a means of providing monetary support for the royal family. Prince Charles, of course, is in charge of the duchy and rakes in over $25 million a year. Charles gives a portion of the earnings to William and Prince Harry, though the brother’s exact salary is unknown.

That said, there will come a day when Charles will take the throne. When that happens, William will oversee the Duchy of Cornwall, which will increase his net worth substantially. According to Pop Sugar, the duchy features over 135,000 acres in southern England and has an overall value of around $1.1 billion. William couldn’t sell the estate, but he can certainly live off its vast income.

There’s no telling what William will do with the extra income, but it will give his family more financial independence. Prince Charles has used the money for various charities as well as supporting his two boys. William will likely do the same with his three children, which unfortunately means that Harry will probably get cut off. Thankfully, Princess Diana prepared for such a situation and granted William the power to hand over a large chunk of his inheritance to his brother.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently announced they are expecting a third baby. Harry, meanwhile, is currently dating Suits star Meghan Markle and does not have any children of his own.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]