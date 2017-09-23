Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy May Have Ruined Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Engagement Announcement

Meghan Markle’s romance with Prince Harry is heating up. Amid rumors of an engagement, the Suits star is reportedly planning on moving to London after she finishes filming for the show. But was the couple’s big engagement announcement put on hold because of Kate Middleton’s pregnancy?

International Business Times reports that Prince Harry wanted to announce the engagement after coming home from the African vacation in late August. Unfortunately, his plans were derailed after Middleton and Prince William confirmed the news that they are expecting their third baby. With Middleton currently enjoying the spotlight, Harry wants to postpone the engagement news until the pregnancy buzz cools down.

A source also claims that Harry wanted to have the wedding before the end of the year. He and Markle apparently discussed exchanging vows before Christmas, but that all changed after Kate Middleton’s pregnancy. Middleton and William, of course, apologized to the couple for ruining their plans.

Harry isn’t the only one rushing down the aisle. The actress reportedly wants to get hitched soon because she feels like she doesn’t have a lot of time left to start a family. Having a child out of wedlock, however, would be a major problem for the royal family, which means Harry and Markle will have to wait until they get married to start a family.

That said, there’s a chance Harry and Markle will announce their engagement by the end of the month. Many fans of the couple expect them to break the news at the upcoming Invictus Games in Canada, where Harry and Markle are appearing in public for the first time. The games are scheduled to begin Sept. 23 and run through the end of the month.

Although Middleton delayed the engagement announcement, Hello Magazine reports that she actually shares a lot in common with Markle. Not only are they both well-educated and have a similar taste in style, but they are also very charitable and work great with kids. In fact, Middleton is a strong advocate for mental health while Markle has done a lot of work with refugees in Rwanda.

Markle and Harry have not addressed the engagement rumors or discussed their future plans with the media.

Kate Middleton’s third child is due this spring.

