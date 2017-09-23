Daycare Beating Video: Disturbing Footage Shows Employees Beating, Taunting Boy With Autism

A disturbing video has emerged showing daycare workers brutally beating and taunting a child with autism, and authorities say the women accused of the beating were the ones who shared the video on social media.

The incident took place in Florida, where video emerged on Snapchat showing two child care workers laughing at an 8-year-old boy at Our Children’s Academy. As CBS affiliate WTSP reported, the video showed two women taunting the boy as he hid behind a desk at the daycare center.

“Chicken, chicken, chicken,” one of the women called out to the boy.

The abuse escalated from there. The video showed one of the women holding the boy’s arms and kicking out his legs from under him, sending the boy to the ground.

Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old Kadericca Smith and 19-year-old Alexis Henderson, who were reportedly fired from the daycare center.

The story made headlines across the country, with many angry at not only the abuse but the fact that the women recorded video and posted it online to further humiliate the victim.

Florida day care workers filmed berating, taunting 8-year-old child with autism https://t.co/x3cilMwCEB #abc15 pic.twitter.com/FwkqaAdSJb — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) September 23, 2017

This is not the first video showing disturbing child abuse at the hands of a caregiver to go viral online. Back in 2014, an even more horrific video from Uganda surfaced showing a nanny attacking a girl and nearly beating the child to death. The video, which went viral around the world, showed the nanny force-feeding the girl, who was not showing interest in her food. After some time, the toddler vomited on the couch, setting the nanny off into a rage.

Video showed the caregiver slamming the young girl to the ground and beating her, then stepping on the child’s head with her full weight.

There was reportedly a measure of justice in this case. Nehanda Radio reported that the girl’s father “clobbered” the babysitter after discovering the video, and the nanny was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

In Florida, the daycare center workers accused of abusing and taunting a child with autism on the viral video reportedly told police they believed they were “acting appropriately” and were not doing anything wrong. The two have since turned themselves into police and reportedly face charges for the incident.

[Featured Image by Nadezhda1906/iStock]