WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Possibly Returning For One More ‘WrestleMania’ Match Next Year

The Undertaker has not officially announced his retirement, but many people believe that he will not wrestle anymore. However, the Undertaker or the WWE not clarifying his status leaves the door open for one final match. The latest rumors suggest that there are more talks regarding The Undertaker possibly returning at WrestleMania 34 next year.

According to Cageside Seats, there are increased talks regarding the real status of The Undertaker. There are some people who believe that he may not be retired and he could return for one more match at next year’s WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

There have also been some rumors about The Undertaker possibly open to wrestling one more match at Survivor Series later this year or at WrestleMania 34. Some of the rumored opponents for him include Roman Reigns and John Cena. The 52-year-old legend underwent hip surgery several months ago, but there is no update if the procedure effectively ended his career.

The Undertaker last appeared in the main event of WrestleMania 33, where he lost to Roman Reigns. After the match, “The Deadman” left his signature gloves, coat and hat in the middle of the ring before making his way backstage. He also broke character by walking over to his wife, Michelle McCool, before performing his signature arm-raise pose. WrestleMania 33 ended with the lights going out and the gong sounding three times.

Many fans believe that it was a fitting end to the career of The Undertaker, who is considered as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. However, the WWE decided to keep it open by not announcing if The Undertaker is retired or not.

It has led to many rumors regarding his true status as a WWE superstar. There were intense speculations that The Undertaker was at New York City for SummerSlam to interfere in Roman Reigns’ match at the event. No appearance happened because The Undertaker was backstage to get scanned for a videogame, per WrestlingNews.co.

According to PW Insider (h/t Wrestle Zone), the WWE has hinted about the possibility of The Undertaker vs. John Cena happening at Survivor Series to draw lots of attention to the product during the NFL season. Cena recently name-dropped The Undertaker in a promo against Roman Reigns while the No Mercy vignettes end with the familiar gong.

The report also noted that The Undertaker was working in the ring off camera before SummerSlam and it could be a sign that he is working towards a return to the ring. The best case scenario for most fans is The Undertaker going up against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

However, these are just rumors at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt. The WWE changes their plans on a regular basis. But in the meantime, fans who want to see The Undertaker in the flesh should mark their calendars. Sportskeeda reports that The Undertaker is scheduled to make a rare public appearance at the Ace Universe ComicCon on December 8 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

[Featured Image by WWE]