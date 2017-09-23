‘Days Of Our Lives’ Script Tease Hints Tyler Christopher’s Role, Another DiMera Pops Up In Salem?

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more exciting happenings in Salem with the addition of new faces in town. The addition of Tyler Christopher who used to play the role of Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital created quite a stir. The latest DOOL script tease provides some hints on the character he would be playing on the NBC soap.

The Days of Our Lives script which was scheduled to air in March 2018 revealed the name of a character which might have something to do with Christopher. Nothing has been revealed on who Stefan is, and how he will figure into the life of Salem’s residents. There are speculations on the characters identity. Some think Stefan is Stefano’s child. The two names sound like something father and son would have.

Ron Carlivati revealed Christopher’s character will be someone new, and he would be putting the DiMera family back in the spotlight. The DiMera clan has been dwindling in numbers, most have decided to leave Salem and others passed away. This seems like the perfect opportunity to bring in a new character in the soap. Aside from the name, nothing else was revealed about Christopher’s new character. Stefan will be a funny guy according to prior scoops. If Stefan happens to be a DiMera, he could help the family name regain its prominence. If he happens to be the newest villain in Salem, things will definitely be more exciting.

While Tyler Christopher’s real identity remains to be a closely guarded secret, some key events were revealed due to the script tease. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest a criminal investigation will take place in spring of 2018, and it will take place in a police station in Hong Kong and the interrogation room in Salem. Coincidentally, Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are both in there. This incident might have something to do with the couple.

The timeline of Christopher’s appearance overlaps with Louise Sorel’s stint as Vivian Alamain in Days of Our Lives. This same coincidence led to speculations Christopher will be Nick, Vivian’s child. It remains to be seen how Christopher will fit in, although it’s going to be a long wait before fans can see Tyler Christopher as the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers hint his character will make an appearance in the soap after the New Year.

Get your behind-the-scenes look at today's #DAYS fan event! @camilabanus is taking over @mallofamerica's Instagram to take YOU backstage. A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]