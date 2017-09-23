Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Plot By Kris To Boost ‘KUWTK’ And ‘Life Of Kylie’ Ratings? Best Twitter Reactions

Kylie Jenner has been a busy celebrity lately, co-starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), turning into the solo star of Life Of Kylie, expanding her cosmetics line, and dating Travis Scott. Now, however, reports from multiple media sources are alleging that Jenner is going to take on a dramatically different role: Kylie reportedly is pregnant with Scott’s baby. Twitter exploded over the reports, with reactions ranging from humor to intrigue, including speculation that Jenner’s pregnancy is a plot masterfully crafted by momager Kris Jenner to boost KUWTK and Life Of Kylie ratings. But for blogger Perez Hilton, the rumors offered the opportunity to garner the spotlight with a video in which he brought up the topic of abortion, resulting in a backlash from Twitter.

Kylie Jenner Pregnant Rumors Explode With No Warning

Vogue pointed out that up until the news broke that Jenner is rumored to be pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, Kylie offered no clues. The couple began dating in April, and the baby allegedly is due in February.

But while Life Of Kylie could have provided the perfect platform to hint at a baby bump, Jenner refrained. Instead, her pregnancy news just happened to come at the same time as the 10-year anniversary of the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with the anniversary special set to broadcast on Sunday.

Although Kylie has not offered hints about her alleged pregnancy on either her own reality TV show, Life of Kylie, or the family’s series, Jenner was notably absent from the family’s interview with Megyn Kelly. But Kylie didn’t need that interview to dominate the headlines (and Twitter) when the baby bump rumors broke.

Kris Jenner Conspiracy Theory: Kylie Jenner Baby Bump To Boost Ratings?

Some Twitter users speculated that Kris Jenner somehow was involved in sparking the rumors about her daughter Kylie’s pregnancy. One popular theory, garnering more than 50,000 likes and 18,000 retweets, claims that Kris is the mastermind behind Jenner’s baby rumors, which have served to expand the spotlight on the anniversary of KUWTK.

Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs. Kris is a genius. pic.twitter.com/MGYD4ix4yG — Paul (ಠ_ಠ) (@mrpwhitley) September 22, 2017

While that theory went viral, more humor followed. Some users speculated that while Kris as a mom may have been furious at first when she learned about Kylie’s alleged pregnancy, she quickly put on her manager hat to figure out how to exploit Jenner’s baby rumors.

“Bet [Kris Jenner] was p*ssed at first but then went into ‘momager’ mode!”

The Life Of Kylie ratings have been so low that there is speculation that Jenner’s solo venture may not survive to see a second season.

Kylie Jenner Reality TV Show Ratings: A New Low?

While other members of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan have starred in various spin-offs, Life Of Kylie has been poorly rated, according to Bustle. That’s caused questions about whether the show can continue to the second season.

“The show’s relatively poor ratings seem to indicate that producers might be reevaluating whether audiences care enough about the youngest Jenner to tune in for a second season.”

The debut of Life of Kylie garnered only 1.1 million viewers, which is a low number when it comes to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan. For example, the newest debut for Keeping Up With the Kardashians attracted a mere 1.48 million viewers, which equates to the tiniest number of viewers of a KUWTK premiere since 2008.

The low ratings for both shows are adding to the speculation that Kylie’s pregnancy is a publicity ploy crafted by Kris.

While Kris Jenner attracted speculation about how and if she was involved in Kylie’s baby rumors, blogger Perez Hilton was hit by a backlash over his own response to Jenner’s pregnancy news.

Perez Hilton Blasted On Twitter For Abortion Comments

In response to the rumors that Kylie is reportedly four months pregnant with a baby girl, blogger Perez Hilton sparked controversy by saying that 20-year-old Jenner “should have had an abortion” in a video, reported the Daily Mail.

“Kylie Jenner has just one upped everyone. I love life, I love babies, but if I was Kris Jenner I’d tell her to get an abortion.”

Twitter slammed the 39-year-old after viewing his video. Perez also alleged that Kylie’s romance with Travis is doomed and that Jenner would not be a good mom. Some of his Twitter followers asked Hilton to apologize.

Hey @ThePerezHilton,this goes too far.Would you talk like that if your own kids were around?Then u shouldn‘t without them. Please apologize. — Axel Meyer (@bettercallaxel) September 23, 2017

In response to questions about whether Hilton was just joking, Perez denied that he was joking. Asked if he would make such comments if his own kids were present, Hilton said that he would.

“So not cool to say someone SHOULD HAVE gotten an abortion if they made the decision to keep the baby,” responded one Twitter user to the abortion comments.

“I wasn’t trying to be cool,” retorted the blogger.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kardashian/Jenner Apps]