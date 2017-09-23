‘Fast N’ Loud’ Season 5 Premiere Announced! Will Aaron Kaufman Return To Gas Monkey And Richard Rawlings?

The Fast N’ Loud Season 5 premiere date has been announced! What vehicles are car enthusiasts going to see restored, and will Aaron Kaufman return to Gas Monkey and team up with Richard Rawlings again?

According to Deadline, Fast N’ Loud is returning on Monday, October 16, on the Discovery Channel. Hot rod fans will get to watch the Gas Monkey Garage crew work on another Shelby, this time the 1965 Shelby GT Mustang, as well as an original 1973 Chevy P30 Step Van.

And who knows what Richard will dig up as he looks for some rough gems.

Yet, Aaron Kaufman fans will be disappointed to learn that the talented mechanic will not be returning to the show. Richard may also be disappointed, as fans know that when Aaron was on vacation, the mechanics had time management issues, as well as disagreements on what direction to take a rebuild.

On the plus side, guest builders Big Mike Sajid and Brian Bass will be coming in to lead the motley crew through some sensational builds!

But fans want to know if master mechanic Aaron Kaufman could possibly visit the Dallas shop. According to the Gas Monkey website, there was a rather cryptic message in a June blog post.

“As some may recall Aaron Kaufman and Richard parted ways on last season of Fast N’ Loud, but that does not mean it’s the last you’ll see of either.”

The post went on to explain that Kaufman has a new fabrication shop and is “returning to his Ford roots.” He is living his dream of fabricating for early-model Ford trucks and is hosting the Fun Hundred Run cruise this fall.

The bearded man does sound busy, but could he squeeze in time to return to Fast N’ Loud as a guest? Fans can only hope!

Until that premiere episode of Fast N’ Loud Season 5 is aired, fans are still able to watch new episodes of Garage Rehab on Discovery. In the new Richard Rawlings executive-produced show, the head of Gas Monkey and his team visit struggling garages that are close to collapsing.

Before Richard pulls out a thick wad of cash to help out the business, he has identified what needs to be done to make this a successful business, and the owner has to promise that they will listen to him.

Next, his team cleans up the unkempt garages and dismisses any dead weight employees before they add new equipment to workstations. These changes promise to take the garage out of the red and into profit.

Are you looking forward to a new season of Fast N’ Loud? Are you going to miss Aaron Kaufman? Please share your opinions below!

