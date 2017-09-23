‘Power’ Season 5: Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, And 50 Cent Behind The Scenes, Filming Ahead Of Release Date

The Season 4 finale was released a few weeks ago, and the Power cast is already back at work filming Season 5. Joseph Sikora, 50 Cent, and Omari Hardwick show some behind-the-scenes teasers of the upcoming season.

The finale revealed what fans can expect in the fifth season. Dre’s ruthlessness and ambition have got him unprecedented power by brokering a distribution deal with the Jimenez. In the process, Dre betrayed Tommy, Ghost, and Kanan, who have formed an unlikely trio to take him down.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, Power Season 5 will likely premiere in summer 2018. The binge-worthy series has been getting better with each season.

Larenz Tate has been upgraded to a series regular in Season 5, according to Deadline. Larenz plays Councilman Rashad Tate in four episodes of Season 4. He first approaches Ghost about helping revitalize the Jamaica Queens borough he grew up in. The councilman helped Ghost negotiate a bigger cut of the real estate deal and clearly wants something in return.

Back at the grind! Season 5! Hyped to be back at it. This season is already crazy. And that's just how Tommy likes it ???? @50cent #thepowershow #season5 #guesswhosback A post shared by Joseph Sikora (@josephsikora4) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Executive producer and showrunner of Power Courtney A. Kemp told Entertainment Weekly that she brought back the trio of Kanan, Ghost, and Tommy to help fans get over the depression of Raina’s death. They will work together to take down Dre, but it is yet to be determined if they have any success.

Tariq avenged his sister’s death in the finale. However, he used Tasha’s gun, and a bullet in the murder scene was spotted by Angela Valdez and taken into evidence.

Power to the people….. My Jackson 5 @50cent My CK @courtneyakemp Our Crew. Our Cast. Our TEAM. #BackAtIt @power_starz A post shared by Omari Hardwick (@omarihardwickofficial) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

During Ghost’s trial for Greg Knox’s murder, Tasha’s gun was taken into evidence and the police will have no issue connecting it to her. Tasha has asked her boyfriend and lawyer Terry for help as she is willing to take the fall for her son in Season 5 of Power.

Joseph Sikora returns as Tommy, who now has influence with the Irish mob after bonding with his long-lost father. Tommy will need the manpower if he is to take on Dre alongside 50 Cent’s Kanan and Omari Hardwick’s Ghost.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]