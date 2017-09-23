Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert Have ‘Issues,’ Why She’s Quitting Music For Him

Tamar Braxton is opening up about her “issues” and marriage problems with husband Vince Herbert after weeks of swirling divorce rumors.

Tamar got seriously candid about her relationship with her husband of almost a decade during a live chat with Entertainment Tonight on September 22, where she confessed that she’s actually quitting music and will not be releasing another album because of Vince.

Braxton was quizzed on why she angered fans earlier this week by confessing that Blue Bird of Happiness would be her last ever full album release, and she clarified that she wouldn’t be releasing any more albums in order to keep her relationships intact – namely with her husband.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry,” she explained. “Whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

She then added that she wants to “protect what’s important,” which is why she’s choosing her marriage over her career.

“My husband and I work very close together and it’s really hard,” Tamar continued of Vince, who is a record producer, seemingly suggesting that her music career has been a big source of contention between the two.

“Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy,” she said. “He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

“We have regular issues that couples have,” she continued when asked if her husband was worried about how fans may interpret the seriously candid songs on her new album, which will seemingly tell all about her marriage after the divorce rumors began to swirl earlier this month.

She then joked that being married to Herbert is a whole lot of work and a full-time job in itself.

Tamar also touched on the swirling rumors suggesting she’s pregnant in the live stream chat with fans after some viewers claimed she may have been hiding a baby bump.

But after some suggested that she had already confirmed she was pregnant on Instagram earlier this month, she shut down rumors she and Vince are expecting baby number two but confirmed that she wants to have at least five kids one day.

Braxton’s latest confessions come amid a whole lot of drama for the star.

The singer’s fans speculated that she and Vince were having potentially serious marriage troubles after she broke down in tears while chatting with her followers on Instagram Live and appeared to hint that she was now preparing to divorce her husband of almost 10 years.

Though she didn’t mention Vince by name, Tamar broke down in tears and told fans that she didn’t want to be with someone who didn’t treat her right and suggested that she deserves better from an unspecified relationship.

“I am slowly learning that some people are not good for me, no matter how much I love them,” she then wrote on Instagram, which had some speculating a divorce was on the horizon.

The two were previously caught up in a whole lot of drama in August 2016 after sources claimed Braxton called the cops on her husband after he supposedly bit her on the hand during a trip to Atlanta. They’ve both since denied the allegations of domestic violence.

Tamar Braxton’s last album, Blue Bird of Happiness, is set for release on September 29. Tamar and Vince’s marriage drama is expected to play out on Season 5 of WeTV’s reality series Tamar & Vince, debuting in November.

