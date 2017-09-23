‘Big Brother 19’: America’s Favorite Player Cody Nickson Refuses To Apologize For Anti-Transgender Comments

Big Brother 19 star Cody Nickson will not back down on the insulting comments he made about transgender individuals in the military. After the Big Brother 19 finale aired last week, Nickson, who was voted America’s Favorite Houseguest on the latest edition of the CBS reality show, was unapologetic about the offensive remarks he made while in the Big Brother house. Cody told Buzzfeed News he is not out to please anybody outside of his close-knit group of family and friends.

“People are going to love me or hate me and it doesn’t matter; I can’t do anything about it,” Nickson told the celebrity news site.

“I’m not out to appease anybody or say anything to give anybody hugs out there. If anybody wants some hugs they can find it somewhere else.”

Cody Nickson’s disparaging comments never aired on CBS, but they were loudly called out by Big Brother fans watching the show’s 24/7 live feeds. Earlier this summer, Cody Nickson was caught on the Big Brother live feeds using the term “trannies.” Nickson defended his use of the word, saying, “Do you really think they’re f***ing gonna to come at a Marine Corps infantryman for saying the word tranny?”

While in the Big Brother house, Cody also referred to transgender Big Brother 17 houseguest Audrey Middleton as “it.”

Middleton later released a statement about the comments made by Nickson and some of the other houseguests on the CBS reality show, telling concerned fans she “has enough self-esteem to handle what was said.” Middleton also asked fans not to troll the uninformed Big Brother houseguests, but instead to send them information to educate themselves, adding, “You can not resolve ignorance with more ignorance.”

Cody Nickson didn’t find out about the outrage over his anti-transgender comments until he was released from the Big Brother jury sequester last week. Because he had no access to radio, TV or the internet all summer, Nickson also just found out about Donald Trump’s proposed transgender military ban, which reportedly caused him to break out into a grin.

“Ah! I didn’t know that,” Cody told Buzzfeed.

“You can’t even have an arched foot and get in the military. You can’t have psoriasis and get in the military. So to change your entire genetic makeup and try and be in the military…I don’t know how they would get in and somebody with an arched foot can’t get in.”

Cody Nickson does not seem like he is trying to do any damage control in the aftermath of his anti-transgender comments. The single dad’s girlfriend Jessica Graf attributed her boo’s comments to “lack of information and ignorance of a situation.”

Cody is focusing on his new life outside the Big Brother house with his new lady love. But in light of his non-apologetic attitude, some America’s Favorite Player voters may wish they could take back their vote for Cody Nickson. The AFP Title comes with a $25,000 prize, and even Cody was puzzled as to why he received it.

You can see Cody Nickson being transphobic below. (Warning: Strong language.)

