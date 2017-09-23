Donald Trump Blasts NFL Anthem Protesters: Owners Should Fire Them For Disrespecting Flag

Speaking at a rally in support of Alabama Senator Luther Strange, President Donald Trump on Friday made several biting remarks about the NFL, urging team owners to fire anyone who chooses to kneel or show some other form of protest during the national anthem.

As quoted by the New York Daily News, Trump expressed his disappointment with the current state of the NFL as he showed his support for Strange. And while his comments about wanting NFL owners to fire people who disrespect the American flag did not mention anyone by name, many have interpreted the President’s words as a jab at Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who earned notoriety in the 2016 NFL season for choosing to kneel during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now. Out, you’re fired!'”

Kaepernick is currently a free agent who has yet to be signed by an NFL team for the 2017 season. And while the NFL has denied he is being “blackballed” for his public, pre-game protests against police brutality, publications such as the San Francisco Examiner have opined that he might indeed be persona non grata in the NFL, as there are several teams that could have used his services, but have instead opted for less-talented or less-tested individuals as their starting and/or second-string quarterback.

Donald Trump’s remarks on NFL anthem protesters weren’t the only ones he had made about the long-running professional football league at the Luther Strange stump speech. As a crowd of thousands cheered the President, he reportedly complained about the softer style of play being favored in the NFL. According to the New York Daily News, Trump wasn’t happy about players getting ejected for aggressive tackles, even as the NFL has made such reforms with the intent of reducing the risk of players suffering from severe brain trauma.

Later on in his speech, Donald Trump again referenced NFL anthem protesters, not the least of these being Colin Kaepernick, as he said that players “taking the knee” during the Star-Spangled Banner is what truly hurts the game of professional football.

“You know what’s hurting the game? When people like yourselves turn on television and you see those people taking the knee when they’re playing our great national anthem.”

#Kaepernick we riding with you bro ✊???? — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 23, 2017

What an emphatic response, where was this passion in response to Charlottesville…???? https://t.co/OkVZTdloXx — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) September 23, 2017

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

Trump’s remarks about national anthem protesters earned him flak from several current and former NFL players on social media, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. Recently-retired running back Reggie Bush commented that Trump is the “definition of a clown,” adding in a subsequent tweet that Colin Kaepernick has his support. Denver Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia wondered where all the passion behind Trump’s NFL comments were when he issued his controversial statement on the recent Charlottesville racial riots. There were also multiple players, including Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron, who simply told Trump to “stick to politics.”

What are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s suggestion that NFL owners should fire national anthem protesters such as Colin Kaepernick? Do you also agree or disagree with his comments about the lack of aggressive, possibly violent hits in present-day NFL? We’d like to hear from you in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]