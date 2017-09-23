LPBW: Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Share Photos And Inspiring Wedding Anniversary Messages To Each Other

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff of Little People Big World recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and the young couple took to social media to show their love for each other.

Audrey was first to commemorate their wedding anniversary by posting their wedding video on her Facebook account. The video featured numerous shots from the time before they exchanged vows to the wedding itself. The post also included a lengthy message, which included an admission that the couple watches their wedding video every year to celebrate their anniversary.

Audrey also shared a photo taken during their wedding. She included the same caption Audrey used with the wedding video post she shared the day before.

Jeremy, meanwhile, shared a beautiful photo of Audrey sitting on the back of his pickup- truck clutching a Mason jar while fixing her hair.

“Happy 3 year anniversary babe! (Yesterday),” Jeremy greeted his wife. “What a wild and fruitful year it was!”

“The treasure of life is being able to share it with someone,” Jeremy continued. “I have found a grand treasure with you and it joys me to know we have more years to go and memories to make. Memories build us, without them we’re lost.”

“There’s no one on this blue rock that I’d rather be building memories with than you.”

“If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s hail to the rest of the road,” said Jeremy. “Let’s give Ember Jean a beautiful family built from a strong marriage. I love you, till death do us part.”

Jeremy later posted a thank you note to his supporters, also on his Facebook account. He first showed his appreciation to the fans who offered their congratulations on the birth of baby Ember Jean and his becoming a father.

“Just want to say thank you for all the congratulations on welcoming Ember Jean into or family,” Jeremy wrote. “Yes, she’s happy and healthy.”

Jeremy then thanked everyone who greeted the young couple on their wedding anniversary.

“Also thank you everyone who wished us a happy anniversary,” Jeremy shared. “We appreciate you guys!”

Indeed it has been a fruitful year for Jeremy and Audrey as they recently became parents to their first child, Ember Jean. The couple has also been busy with their new house, especially Jeremy who had tons of DIY projects and home repairs lined up before Ember Jean made her grand entrance.

The rest of the family also had an eventful 2017. Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and his wife Tori also had their first child in May. The now 4-month-old Jackson has been a fan favorite ever since he was born.

Matt and Amy’s only daughter, Molly Jo, got married to Joel Silvius in August. The simple wedding was held at Roloff Farms. Everyone in the family, including Jacob and his girlfriend Isabel Rock, was on hand to help in the wedding preparations.

Speaking of Jacob, the year also saw a reconciliation of sorts as the youngest of the Roloff siblings seems to have patched up things with the rest of the family after leaving the show. Recent rumors say that Jacob will be returning to Little People, Big World.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]