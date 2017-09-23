‘Southern Charm’s’ Naomie Olindo Confirms Craig Conover Split: ‘We’re Still Friends’

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo has finally opened up about her split with Craig Conover, explaining the current status after three years of living as a couple.

Fans of the Bravo reality TV series are in for a sad weekend as the 25-year-old took to social media to confirm that she and her beau, Craig, has finally decided to call it quits after three years together.

According to People, Naomi posted a photo of herself with her roommate, Wilson Jones, when a fan inquired about her real status with her the reality TV star boyfriend.

“Are you and Craig still together?!” the fan asked Olindo, who answered in the negative.

“Unfortunately, we are not. But we are still great friends.”

While the split saddened many fans of Southern Charm, it came as no surprise for most considering that Craig Conover had previously shared a moment in his relationship with Naomie Olindo where they almost broke up, based on a report from E! News.

Speaking prior to filming, Craig tried to explain what really happened between them.

“It’s been great. It took a while and we had to hit rock bottom and for a few months it wasn’t very fun but fortunately, we both want it enough. It’s hard to explain but fortunately we worked it out. We started moving away from the storm instead of going in circles and circles and now it’s like clear skies.”

No matter how many times we told @caconover not to look at the sun without his glasses, he looked at the sun without his glasses ???? A post shared by Naomie Olindo (@naomie_olindo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

“Who knows what the future holds but right now, we are best friends,” he added.

In June, speculations that the two parted ways emerged after they had “been at each other’s throats” and had been involved in unending bickering that caused other cast members to feel uncomfortable, per a report from Heavy.

Despite that, Southern Charm stars Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover seem to have gotten past their arguments together as confirmed in her an Instagram post on June 12.

Back in April, Conover explained to Entertainment Tonight how his relationship with Olindo transitioned from the honeymoon phase to a more honest and realistic one in Season 4.

“You got to see the honeymoon period last year. This year, Naomie is such an honest person, which is a good thing. So, if she was mad at me, or if we had something to talk about, there wasn’t any holding back. I think viewers will have a good time watching.”

As regular viewers of Southern Charm would know, freshman Naomie Olindo met senior Craig Conover at the College of Charleston and hit it off after they reconnected at Charleston Fashion Week after they initially parted ways after graduation.

During the Season 3 finale, Craig admitted that he never actually finished law school and filed an incomplete application for the bar merely because of peer pressure. Naomie stayed by his side in spite of it.

Still, this issue sent ripples of arguments that brought the couple’s relationship close to a breaking point featured in Season 4.

They managed to pull through until the end of Season 4 but with Naomie Olindo’s response to a fan, it looks as though she and Craig Conover won’t reunite for Southern Charm Season 5 after all.

[Featured Image by Bravo TV]