Fans Speculate That Kylie Is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate, Plot Twist Breaks The Internet

Shortly after the news broke that Kylie Jenner might be expecting her first child with Travis Scott, the internet is already coming up with conspiracy theories. As ridiculous as it sounds, some fans are actually convinced that the Life Of Kylie star could be the mysterious surrogate of her older sister.

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West are keen on adding a new member to their family. However, due to a serious pregnancy condition, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has considered hiring a surrogate to carry their third child.

Although Kim has not disclosed any information, reports revealed that the surrogate is now about four months pregnant with a baby girl for the Kardashian-West clan. There were also claims that Kim’s third child is due in January.

Now, fans on Twitter are claiming that the timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s attempt at baby no. 3 is consistent with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby news.

Multiple outlets alleged that the Kylie Cosmetics owner is probably four months along, which coincides with Kim’s surrogate. There were also claims that Kylie would be giving birth in January — around the same month that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is expected to deliver their third offspring.

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

What if Kylie is kims surrogate omg why am I so emotionally invested hahah — Demi-Leigh (@DemiLeighConnor) September 22, 2017

Do I believe the hype that Kylie Jenner is pregnant? Probably just Kim's surrogate ????????‍♀️ — ChelseaHarperx (@ChelseaaHarperx) September 22, 2017

Some fans were so convinced that Kylie Jenner is carrying Kim Kardashian’s baby that they even pointed out earlier reports about Kim’s reaction to surrogate reports.

It can be recalled that Kim recently broke her silence about speculations that she’s expecting a third child via surrogate. Interestingly, Kim has not confirmed any claims about having a surrogate or even the supposed third pregnancy.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything. So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

So proud of my little sis @kyliejenner She has her own show!!!! Tune in tonight on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Previously, it has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have agreed to pay a surrogate for $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500. According to reports, the couple also agreed to shell out over $5,000 per additional child in case of having twins.

It was also alleged that Kim and Kanye stipulated in the contract that the surrogate must follow a fairly standard soon-to-be mom guidelines to ensure the baby’s well-being. Apparently, the surrogate is not allowed to drink, smoke, or use drugs. She is also prohibited to use hot tubs or saunas as well as eating raw fish and handling cat litter.

It is worth noting though that claims of Kylie Jenner being Kim Kardashian’s surrogate has no solid proof whatsoever. In fact, the pregnancy itself is not yet even confirmed by Kylie herself.

Sure, it’s an interesting and fun idea to some, but it’s better to take it with a grain of salt.

[Featured Images by Nicholas Hunt, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]