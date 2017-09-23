‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Confesses Love For Tessa, Jack Sets A Trap For Billy, Confronts Dina

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the weeks of September 25 and October 2 tease further escalation of the conflict between Jack and Billy. The escalation results in dangerous corporate intrigue. Some residents of Genoa City also struggle to resolve complications due to issues in their love lives.

Jack Sets A Trap To Catch Billy Committing A Crime Of Corporate Espionage

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ravi (Abhi Sinha) discovers that someone used Dina’s (Marla Adams) password to gain unauthorized access to top-secret Jabot files on Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) laptop.

Y&R spoilers for the week of September 25 state that it doesn’t take long after Ravi’s discovery for Jack (Peter Bergman) to put two and two together and conclude that it was Billy (Jason Thompson) who accessed Jabot files on Phyllis’ laptop. Everyone knows that Billy is dating Phyllis. Jack also knows that Billy visited Dina at her suite on multiple occasions and that he could have stolen Dina’s password during one of the visits.

Jack is furious about the revelation that Billy has gained access to Jabot’s system and stolen top secret information from the company. Jack is not the only one who is outraged by Billy’s action. Phyllis will consider Billy’s action a betrayal of the trust of their relationship. The revelation will put a great strain on Billy’s relationship with Phyllis. It will also cause an escalation of the conflict between Billy and Jack and expose Billy and Brash & Sassy to serious legal risks because corporate espionage is a federal crime.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 2 state that Jack sets a trap to catch Billy red-handed trying to steal Jabot information. He would need Phyllis or Dina to cooperate with him.

Jack Confronts Dina Over Photos Sent To Victor

Spoilers for Monday, September 25, reveal that Jack receives a puzzling email from Victor (Eric Braeden). It appears the email includes the pictures sent to Victor showing Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) kissing outside the Abbott Cabin. The photos leave Jack stunned. He asks Nikki whether she has any idea who could be stalking them.

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, September 26, state that Jack is furious with Dina (Marla Adams) because he believes she sent the photos to Victor. He confronts Dina and demands an explanation. However, the photos were actually sent by Graham (Max Shippee), but he made it look like it was Dina who sent them.

It seems that Dina guesses it was Graham who sent the photos. Although she denies sending the photos, she accepts responsibility and refrains from mentioning Graham’s name. But she uses the opportunity to repeat her advice to Jack to stop dating Nikki. She insists that dating the wife of an adversary is not a good idea and that it could lead him into trouble.

Jack won’t accept Dina’s advice. He’ll likely say it isn’t any of Dina’s business who he dates.

Mariah Confesses Love For Tessa

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) catches up with his friend Mariah (Camryn Grimes) while he is in Genoa City. Mariah is anxious to learn how Kevin’s move turned out. Kevin also inquires about Mariah’s welfare. He senses during their conversation that Mariah has been going through difficult times. He wants to know how he can help.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 26, reveal that Mariah admits to Kevin that she’s facing challenges in her love life. She tells him that her relationship with Devon (Bryton James) has run into problems. She also admits her attraction to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and how confused she is about her feelings for Tessa.

Kevin advises Mariah to be honest with herself and stop hiding her feelings. He advises Mariah to let Tessa know how she feels.

Y&R spoilers tease that Mariah eventually opens up to Tessa and lets her know how she feels.

